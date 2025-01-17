Former Adansi Asokwa MP K.T. Hammond has sued broadcaster Blessed Godsbrain Smart, aka Captain Smart, over alleged derogatory comments.

The comments were said to have been made during a broadcast on Onua TV.

Captain Smart claims K.T. Hammond made ethnocentric remarks about an opponent. Source: Onua TV/Ministry of Trade and Industry, Moti - Ghana

Source: Facebook

Graphic Online reported that the suit stems from Captain Smart's claims that Hammond made ethnocentric remarks about a candidate in the Adansi Asokwa parliamentary election.

Hammond, who contested on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), lost his seat to Godwin Animli Dorgbadzi Dorani of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The suggestion was made that Dorani could not win the seat because of his ethnicity.

Hammond has refuted the claims and believes they make him out to be a bigot.

He asserts that the broadcast and its subsequent wide circulation have tarnished his reputation, subjected him to public mockery, and caused him emotional distress.

As part of his lawsuit, the former legislator is seeking compensation, a retraction, an apology, a mandate to remove the defamatory content, and coverage of his full legal costs.

Captain Smart notably called Hammond on live TV following his election loss to tease him.

Dorani polled 14,229 votes against Hammond's 13,275 votes in the election.

Past legal trouble for Captain Smart

YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart has faced similar legal trouble in the past. He was sued by Paul Adom-Otchere and Francis Asenso-Boakye for making comments deemed defamatory on his TV show.

They felt the broadcaster disparaged their reputation by suggesting they were corrupt.

They were each demanding GH¢10 million in damages from the broadcaster and other things to compensate for the harm done to their hard-earned reputations in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society.

Captain Smart also faced action from the National Media Commission after it accused him of insulting the Chief of the Defence Staff and other Commanders of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Captain Smart claimed that these officers embezzled monies meant for soldiers on peacekeeping operations.

