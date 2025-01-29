Football fans have taken to social media to express their frustrations after the latest Black Stars technical shake-up

The Ghana Football Association on Tuesday night announced massive changes to the technical team with Otto Addo still at post

As the World Cup qualifiers approach, results will ultimately determine whether this revamp was a masterstroke or merely a cosmetic change

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced sweeping changes to the Black Stars' technical team in a bid to revamp the squad ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers.

However, despite the high-profile appointments, many Ghanaian football fans remain unimpressed, particularly with the decision to retain Otto Addo as head coach.

The restructuring follows a comprehensive review of Ghana’s performance in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers last year. In an official statement, the GFA justified the overhaul, stating:

"After a thorough review of the performance of the Black Stars during last year's qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Ghana Football Association has revamped the Technical team of the Stars."

While Otto Addo has come under intense scrutiny, he retains his position at the helm of the four-time African champions.

Instead of making a managerial switch, the FA opted to reinforce the backroom staff with experienced personnel.

GFA revamps Black Stars technical team

German tactician Winfried Anton Schäfer has been appointed as a technical advisor.

With over four decades of coaching experience and a 2002 AFCON title with Cameroon under his belt, his arrival is expected to provide strategic guidance to the team.

Adding further expertise to the setup is Desmond Ofei, the mastermind behind Ghana’s resurgence at the U-20 level, who now steps in as one of Otto Addo’s assistants, replacing Joseph Lauman.

To address the mental aspect of the game, Kris Perquy, a sports psychologist with 17 years of experience, has been brought on board.

His role will be crucial in shaping the players’ mindset, particularly in high-stakes matches.

The analytical department has also been strengthened, with Belgian video analyst Gregory De Grauwe taking charge of performance analysis.

His expertise in breaking down tactical details will be instrumental in improving the team’s approach to matches.

Fans question GFA’s decision

Despite these structural changes, fans remain largely unimpressed, with many questioning the rationale behind retaining Otto Addo.

Discontent spilt onto social media, where reactions ranged from scepticism to outright frustration.

@CFCSeybanku dismissed the appointments outright:

"Another useless appointment for no reason."

Sports journalist @AwalMoHudu expressed his frustration, emphasising that Otto Addo’s continued presence undermines the changes:

"The irony is that all these are USELESS and FRIVOLOUS if Otto Addo continues using agency players and doing business with our national team."

@iamphaya echoed a sentiment shared by many:

"So why is Otto Addo still at post 👀"

@Randy_Mens left matters in divine hands:

"Na mode3 Nyame hw3 mo o. Cbetua mo ka ruff."

Meanwhile, @Kokejorge6 did not hold back in his criticism:

"Foolish fools. God will punish all of you siafuo."

@frimpong30 summarised the prevailing sentiment with a pointed question:

"The joke is too much—hiring all these people and still keeping a bad coach. What’s the sense in all these appointments?"

Fans react after AFCON draw without Ghana

YEN.com.gh also revealed that Black Stars supporters shared their reactions to the 2025 AFCON draw, which took place in Rabat, Morocco, on Monday.

Ghana’s absence from the tournament, following their failure to secure qualification, has left fans frustrated.

