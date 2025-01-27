NDC Supporters Troop To GRA Head Office To Protest Mahama's Choice As Commissioner-General
Some National Democratic Congress supporters have gathered at the Ghana Revenue Authority to protest the appointment of Anthony Sarpong as Acting Commissioner-General.
Citi News reported that security forces, including police and military, are stationed at the gates to maintain order.
The NDC supporters told the press that people who did not contribute to the party’s electoral victory should not hold such key positions.
One of them insisted that "no contribution, no chop". Their leaders eventually met the Ghana Revenue Authority management.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.