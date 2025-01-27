Some National Democratic Congress supporters have gathered at the Ghana Revenue Authority to protest the appointment of Anthony Sarpong as Acting Commissioner-General.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Citi News reported that security forces, including police and military, are stationed at the gates to maintain order.

NDC supporters protest President Mahama's choice of Anthony Sarpong as GRA Commissioner-General. Source: Citi News/KPMG

Source: Facebook

The NDC supporters told the press that people who did not contribute to the party’s electoral victory should not hold such key positions.

One of them insisted that "no contribution, no chop". Their leaders eventually met the Ghana Revenue Authority management.

Source: YEN.com.gh