The National Tripartite Committee also announced a 10% increase in Ghana’s National Daily Minimum Wage for 2025

This increase follows successful negotiations between the labour unions and the government.

Citi News reported that the increment would take effect from March 1.

This increase marks the second wage adjustment in less than a year.

The previous increase saw a 23% salary adjustment in 2024, aimed at cushioning workers against rising costs of living.

President John Mahama personally engaged with union representatives to secure their support for the increase, underscoring the government’s commitment to easing financial burdens amid economic challenges.

Mahama also urged labour unions to take Ghana’s economic challenges into account as they negotiate new wage adjustments.

The meeting on February 20 2025, involved the National Tripartite Committee at the Ministry of Labour, Jobs, and Employment.

In the past, issues with wages and allowances like the Cost of Living Allowance have led to labour unrest.

The National Tripartite Committee also announced a 10% increase in Ghana’s National Daily Minimum Wage for 2025, bringing the new rate to GH₵19.97.

The decision was reached at a meeting held in Accra on Thursday, 20th February 2025.

"That the Base Pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) has been increased by 10% across board from January 2025 to December 2025," a communique read.

Concern from labour analyst over wage increase

Labour Consultant Austin Gamey told Citi News the 10% wage increase for public sector workers was excessive.

He felt it could exacerbate inflationary pressures.

“The issue is base-pay, normally it should be based on productivity but we are yet to get there as a nation. We are so far not practising the performance management system here in Ghana fully."

“I would have preferred it lower. Because even a 1% adjustment on the public sector wage takes us to another inflationary bracket and that comes back to bite all of us including them.”

