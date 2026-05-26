Yango drivers in Accra earn based on trips completed, working hours, demand, and the type of car arrangement they operate under

Fuel, platform deductions, maintenance, and car rental payments can reduce the final amount drivers take home

While some drivers can make strong monthly figures, the business requires long hours, discipline, and careful cost control

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Ride-hailing has become a major source of income for many people in Accra, with Yango drivers joining the growing number of online taxi operators moving passengers across the city daily.

How much Yango drivers in Accra earn and what finally stays in their pockets. Image credit: Yango group, CITITVnewsroom

Source: UGC

From early-morning office rides to late-night trips, drivers depend on steady requests, busy routes, and long working hours to keep the business profitable.

But one question many people continue to ask is how much Yango drivers in Accra actually earn after fuel, maintenance, commissions, and other daily expenses are removed.

Earnings are not fixed for drivers

Yango drivers do not earn fixed salaries. Their income depends on the number of trips they complete, the areas they work in, the time they spend online, fuel consumption, and whether they own the car or drive for someone else.

Yango’s own driver information suggests that online taxi drivers can make more than regular cab drivers in Accra, with the platform also advertising possible monthly earnings of up to GH₵7,000 and bonuses up to GH₵420 for drivers using their own cars or working through partners.

However, that figure should be understood as a potential earning and not a guaranteed salary.

A driver who works full-time, accepts more trips, and operates during busy periods may earn more than someone who drives casually for a few hours.

Expenses reduce the final amount

The real income story changes when expenses are considered. Fuel remains one of the highest costs for Yango drivers in Accra, especially because heavy traffic can increase consumption and reduce the number of trips completed within a day.

Drivers also deal with vehicle servicing, tyre replacement, oil changes, insurance, data costs, and occasional repairs.

For those who do not own their cars, weekly payments to car owners or fleet operators can further reduce their take-home income.

This means a driver may generate strong gross sales, but the final profit can look very different after all deductions.

Location and timing matter

Some Yango drivers increase their earnings by working around high-demand areas such as business districts, malls, events, transport terminals, and nightlife spots.

Peak hours, weekends, and rainy periods can also bring more ride requests, although traffic during those times may increase fuel usage.

For many drivers, Yango remains a serious income opportunity, but it is not easy money.

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The drivers who benefit most are usually those who manage fuel well, maintain their cars properly, understand demand patterns, and treat the job like a full business rather than a casual hustle.

YEN.com.gh looks at how much Bolt drivers in Accra earn in 2026 after long hours on the road. Image credit: Bolt

Source: UGC

How much Bolt drivers make in Accra

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bolt drivers in Accra work long hours daily, but several factors quietly determine how much money finally stays with them.

Fuel, commissions, and maintenance costs played roles, making the income story more complicated than many might expect.

Some drivers managed stronger numbers than others, but a closer look paints a different picture of the ride-hailing business.

Source: YEN.com.gh