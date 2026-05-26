Police in Uganda have launched a manhunt following a fatal incident linked to football rivalry during Arsenal title celebrations

The incident happened in Kampala as fans gathered to watch Arsenal’s title-clinching victory

Authorities say football-related confrontations continue to raise concerns in local communities

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A manhunt has been launched after an Arsenal fan was allegedly beaten to death in Uganda on the same day the club celebrated winning the Premier League title.

Police said the suspect involved in Sunday’s incident is believed to be a supporter of Manchester United.

Arsenal fan ‘killed by Man Utd supporter’ in title celebrations

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners ended their long wait for Premier League glory by lifting the trophy for the first time in 22 years following a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, May 24.

Having already been confirmed champions earlier in the week, the Gunners capped off a remarkable season with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke on either side of half-time.

The title triumph under Mikel Arteta sparked celebrations among supporters across Uganda, where Arsenal continue to enjoy a huge and passionate fan base.

Man United fan kills Arsenal supporter

However, tragedy struck in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, where a 34-year-old motorcycle taxi rider identified only as Denis reportedly lost his life following an alleged confrontation.

Denis had reportedly been watching the match at a viewing centre in his home area of Bakuli.

Kampala police spokesperson Rachel Kawala said:

"The incident occurred at about 6.30pm on Sunday. Preliminary reports indicate that Denis – who was reportedly an Arsenal FC supporter – got into a misunderstanding with a man."

"His name is Musiramu, and he is said to be a fan of Manchester United. The disagreement reportedly escalated into a physical altercation, during which the suspect allegedly struck Denis on the head. It caused him to fall to the ground, and die instantly. Efforts to trace and arrest the suspect are ongoing."

Premier League football has a massive following in Uganda, with supporters regularly gathering at viewing centres to watch games on large screens.

However, football rivalries have also previously been linked to violent incidents in the East African country.

Local newspaper Nile Post reported:

"The incident has raised fresh concerns over violent confrontations arising from football rivalries."

"Especially in urban communities, where supporters often gather to watch matches."

Arsenal f

While the tragic incident unfolded in Uganda, Arsenal players were celebrating in London.

The team first celebrated after Manchester City dropped points against AFC Bournemouth, before holding another celebration on the pitch at Selhurst Park following victory over Crystal Palace.

Speaking after the win, Arteta said:

"It’s very difficult to put it into words, but what a moment. A lot of emotions, a lot of joy, pride. I think the manner in which it was done represents what these guys are feeling and the reason why this magic happened."

"It is different. It was magical the other night and what we've done this afternoon here, I would say it's even better because all the staff are there, everybody is touching it. You see the joy of the players, our supporters, the way they are behaving with the team, and of course, the families are around as well and it brings something else."

Source: YEN.com.gh