Spain’s 2026 World Cup XI has taken shape as de la Fuente leans on Euro-winning core with key tactical tweaks

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are tipped to lead Spain’s wide attack in an explosive new front line

Rodri is set to anchor the midfield as a defensive reshuffle opens the door for Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte's partnership

Spain have now confirmed their 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup, and attention turns to Luis de la Fuente’s likely starting XI.

While several players remain from the Euro-winning side two years ago, there are also key changes across different positions as competition for places intensifies.

Spain’s projected 2026 World Cup XI sees Yamal, Williams, and Rodri lead. Image credit: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Predicted Spain World Cup starting XI

In goal, Unai Simón remains the clear first choice, according an analysis by Lastwordonsports.

Trusted by De la Fuente since the youth levels, the Athletic Club goalkeeper has accumulated over 50 caps and is expected to retain his place after starring in recent major tournaments and qualifiers.

Defensively, Marc Cucurella is widely expected to start at left-back following consistent performances for Spain, including their 2024 success.

At centre-back, the absence of Robin Le Normand reshapes the pairing, with Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte likely to anchor the back line. On the right, Pedro Porro appears to have the edge despite competition from Marcos Llorente.

Spain’s midfield is built around Rodri as the holding pivot, with Pedri and Fabián Ruiz offering creativity and control ahead of him in a balanced three-man setup.

Out wide, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are expected to provide pace and a direct attacking threat.

Up front, Mikel Oyarzabal is tipped to lead the line, ahead of Ferran Torres, who is often deployed in wider roles for the national team.

Projected Spain XI at the World Cup (4-3-3): Simón; Cucurella, Cubarsí, Laporte, Porro; Rodri, Pedri, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal, Williams, Oyarzabal. (200 words)

Source: YEN.com.gh