Spain Projected World Cup XI for 2026: Predicted Lineup, Key Players and Tactical Setup Disclosed
- Spain’s 2026 World Cup XI has taken shape as de la Fuente leans on Euro-winning core with key tactical tweaks
- Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are tipped to lead Spain’s wide attack in an explosive new front line
- Rodri is set to anchor the midfield as a defensive reshuffle opens the door for Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte's partnership
Spain have now confirmed their 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup, and attention turns to Luis de la Fuente’s likely starting XI.
While several players remain from the Euro-winning side two years ago, there are also key changes across different positions as competition for places intensifies.
Predicted Spain World Cup starting XI
In goal, Unai Simón remains the clear first choice, according an analysis by Lastwordonsports.
Trusted by De la Fuente since the youth levels, the Athletic Club goalkeeper has accumulated over 50 caps and is expected to retain his place after starring in recent major tournaments and qualifiers.
Defensively, Marc Cucurella is widely expected to start at left-back following consistent performances for Spain, including their 2024 success.
At centre-back, the absence of Robin Le Normand reshapes the pairing, with Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte likely to anchor the back line. On the right, Pedro Porro appears to have the edge despite competition from Marcos Llorente.
Spain’s midfield is built around Rodri as the holding pivot, with Pedri and Fabián Ruiz offering creativity and control ahead of him in a balanced three-man setup.
Out wide, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are expected to provide pace and a direct attacking threat.
Up front, Mikel Oyarzabal is tipped to lead the line, ahead of Ferran Torres, who is often deployed in wider roles for the national team.
Projected Spain XI at the World Cup (4-3-3): Simón; Cucurella, Cubarsí, Laporte, Porro; Rodri, Pedri, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal, Williams, Oyarzabal. (200 words)
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh