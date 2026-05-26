Jacobo Ramón has confirmed he will stay at Como despite Real Madrid retaining a buy-back option on the defender

The Spanish centre-back played a key role in Como’s historic Champions League qualification season

The defender praised Cesc Fàbregas’ leadership as Como enjoy one of Serie A’s greatest campaigns

Como defender Jacobo Ramón has confirmed he will remain at the Italian club next season, despite Real Madrid retaining a buy-back option on the Spanish centre-back.

His decision comes after a historic campaign in which Como secured Champions League qualification for the first time in their history.

Como defender Jacobo Ramón discloses he will not return to Real Madrid after helping the Serie A side to a historic Champions League qualification. Image credit: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto

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Jacobo Ramón is not returning to Real Madrid

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, Ramón made his stance on a potential return to Madrid very clear.

When asked if he would go back to his former club, he responded simply: “I see myself here.” Pressed further, he added:

“Yes,” ruling out an immediate return to the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid still hold a buy-back clause on the defender, similar to the agreement they have in place for Nico Paz, allowing them to re-sign him within the next three years.

However, Ramón currently appears fully committed to life in Italy, where he has become an important figure in Como’s remarkable rise.

Reflecting on the season, the defender described the achievement as unforgettable. He admitted it felt like “a dream” and said qualifying for Europe matched the emotion of scoring at the Santiago Bernabéu for Real Madrid.

He also praised manager Cesc Fàbregas for his influence, highlighting his leadership and team spirit.

“He has made us feel like a family,” Ramón said, crediting the unity and sacrifice within the squad as key to their success.

Source: YEN.com.gh