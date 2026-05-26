Popular seer Karma President has reportedly suffered a close personal tragedy affecting a prominent individual in his prophetic operation

TikToker Ntokwahene disclosed the information in a viral video slamming the viral prophet over his release of doom prophecies for prominent Ghanaians

The content creator questioned Karma President's prophetic credibility, asking why he constantly predicted doom for celebrities while missing tragedies close to home

Controversial Ghanaian seer, Karma President, has been slammed for his prophecies by TikToker Ntokwahene after reportedly suffering the loss of someone close to him.

Karma President reportedly hit with tragedy in his camp, sparking criticism from TikToker Ntokwahene. Image credit: KarmaPresident

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Ntokwahene’s page, uploaded on Monday, May 25, 2026, the outspoken content creator alleged that Karma President had suffered a tragedy that he did not see coming.

He said the popular seer’s assistant, who works closely with him, recently lost his wife without the seer having any foreknowledge of it.

Ntokwahene wondered why Karma President constantly saw doom about celebrities but could not see such a tragedy hitting his own camp.

"Karma President, every day you share doom prophecies about others, yet your own personal assistant, who is always with you, lost his wife, and you could not see it?” he queried.

“She was buried on April 25, so how come you couldn't see the death of your PA's wife? Yet it's other people's issues that you can see? Are you a traditional priest, mallam, or prophet? You have to stop what you are doing, prophesying doom about every prominent individual in the country,” he added.

The TikTok video of Ntokwahene slamming Karma President is below.

Karma President is a popular Ghanaian seer who has gained a massive online following due to his constant doom prophecies.

He frequently shares alleged messages from the spiritual realm and claims credit whenever tragedy strikes any of the individuals he has prophesied about.

Karma President's plane crash prophecy resurfaces

In March, Karma President grabbed headlines after a prophecy he made about a plane crash resurfaced on social media following the Tema aircraft incident.

A two-seater light aircraft with tail number 9G-ADV crashed near Oninku Park in Tema Community 1 on Monday, March 16, 2026, leading to the death of both individuals on board.

The deceased, who were travelling from Ho to Accra, were identified as Captain Frank Donkor and his brother, Elijah, both sons of prominent preacher Frank Donkor of the Hebron Prayer camp.

In a TikTok video reportedly recorded on November 11, 2025, in the aftermath of the August 6 helicopter crash, Karma President warned that another aviation tragedy was impending.

“Another aircraft crash would hit Ghana; it has been ordained in the spiritual realm. I feel sad when I see it, so we would try our best to stop it from happening. It's our country, so we cannot sit idle for such tragedies to occur. We would work on it and try our best, but I cannot assure anyone that it would not happen,” he said.

The TikTok video of Karma President seemingly prophesying the Tema crash is below.

Karma President prophesies doom for Alpha Hour Pastor Elvis Agyemang, sparking mixed reactions online. Image credit: @pselvingagyemangofficial

Source: TikTok

Karma President prophesies doom for Pastor Elvis

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President prophesied doom for popular Ghanaian man of God, Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

In a video, the controversial seer claimed that he had foreseen doom in the spiritual realm for the Alpha Hour leader.

Source: YEN.com.gh