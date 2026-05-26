The Western Regional Police Command has officially arrested six suspects directly linked to a fatal shooting at an illegal mining enclave in Gwira Ampansie

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Angu Mensah, the prominent and highly respected Abusuapanyin (Clan Head) of the Gwira Ampansie traditional area

The high-profile arrest operation netted three Ghanaian citizens and three Chinese nationals working jointly on the site, while a primary hitman, alias "Strongman", remains aggressively on the run

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The volatile landscape of illegal artisanal mining (galamsey) within the Western Region has recorded another high-profile casualty, plunging the Nzema East District into a state of severe security alert and traditional mourning.

6 Arrested, Including 3 Chinese Nationals, After Execution of Clan Head at Galamsey Site

Source: Getty Images

The brutal killing of a structural clan head directly inside a mining zone highlights the increasingly militarised nature of illicit gold operations, where local land rights and corporate greed continue to violently collide.

According to a comprehensive national security brief issued by state law enforcement on Tuesday afternoon, May 26, 2026, the lethal incident occurred over the weekend on Sunday, May 24. At approximately 13:20 hours, the Axim District Police Command received an emergency distress call detailing a violent gun battle at a prominent mining site in Gwira Ampansie.

A rapid deployment force composed of local tactical officers and the highly trained Regional Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) rushed to the remote site. On-the-spot forensic and witness tracking revealed that around 11:45 hours, a fierce, unresolved misunderstanding erupted between the Abusuapanyin, Angu Mensah, and operators of the mining concession.

As the argument reached a boiling point, an enforcement operative on the site, identified as Alfred Sadick (popularly known across the underworld as "Strongman"), pulled out a weapon and shot the 45-year-old traditional leader squarely in the chest, killing him instantly.

The arrested corporate-mining network

Following a rapid cordon-and-search operation executed across the perimeter, police successfully rounded up and disarmed six key personnel present at the site who are believed to have enabled or coordinated the altercation. The custody profile exposes a deep network of local and international mining operatives:

Suspect Name Age Nationality Hamza Abubakar 36 Years Ghanaian Hamidu Seidu 42 Years Ghanaian Francis Biewose 26 Years Ghanaian Bai Yaozheng 36 Years Chinese National Liu Gang 43 Years Chinese National Wen Xien Wen 45 Years Chinese National

The body of the late Abusuapanyin has since been safely retrieved and deposited at the Axim Government Hospital mortuary for structural preservation and an official forensic autopsy.

Read the details below in the Facebook post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh