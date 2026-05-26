Celebrated silver-screen icon Portia Asare has led another wave of high-profile actors to pay their respects at the family home of the late Beverly Afaglo Baah

Arriving in traditional funeral regalia, the prominent Kumawood star became visibly emotional, breaking down into tears as she interacted with Beverly’s devastated relatives

The emotional climax occurred when Portia was led to the official memorial desk, where she openly wept and struggled for several minutes to find the strength to write a final tribute to her late peer

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The physical reality of an industry icon’s permanent exit has continued to shatter the composure of her colleagues, transforming the formal signing of the condolence registry into a scene of raw, unadulterated heartbreak.

Actress Portia Asare Breaks Down While Writing Tribute in Beverly Afaglo’s Book of Condolence

Source: UGC

As the traditional machinery advances ahead of Beverly's official one-week observation locked for Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Green Flavour Events Centre in Community 9, Tema, the private family home has become an emotional epicentre for the creative arts fraternity.

A trembling hand over a blank page

Portia Asare, widely revered for her emotionally intense roles on screen, found herself living through a real-life tragedy that completely defied acting scripts.

Upon entering the inner courtyard, the sight of Beverly’s two young daughters and her frail, elderly mother, who is carrying the unimaginable trauma of losing her husband and two children to cancer, completely broke Portia's defences.

When she was subsequently guided to the memorial table to sign the official registry, the gravity of the moment took over. Holding the pen over the blank lines, Portia froze, her hands trembling as tears freely streamed down her face. For several agonising moments, she couldn't write a single syllable.

After pausing repeatedly to steady her breathing and wipe her face, she finally forced herself to pen a deeply moving, affectionate tribute celebrating Beverly’s vibrant life, her uncompromising creative impact, and the permanent legacy she leaves behind in Ghanaian cinema.

The presence of Portia Asare adds to a long list of premier A-listers, including Jackie Appiah, Kafui Danku, Prince David Osei, and John Dumelo, who have physically anchored themselves at the residence. The stars have formed a unified, protective shield around the grieving family, ensuring that the heavy flow of media and sympathisers is managed with the utmost respect and cultural dignity.

The Instagram video below shows the sorrowful moment the actress Portia Asare struggled to pen down her tribute to the late Beverly Afaglo.

Source: YEN.com.gh