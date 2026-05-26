A sharp clash erupted in Parliament as Minority and Majority leaders disagreed over a proposed 0.75% wallet-to-bank transfer fee

The Minority described the charge as a reintroduction of the controversial E-Levy, while the Majority condemned the timing and tone of the remarks

The Speaker intervened to restore order as the Bank of Ghana suspended the policy pending further consultations

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A heated exchange broke out in Parliament on Tuesday, May 26, as the Minority and Majority Leaders clashed over MTN Ghana's proposed 0.75 per cent fee on transfers from mobile money wallets to bank accounts, briefly disrupting proceedings before they formally began.

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, criticised the proposed charge, arguing it resembled the scrapped Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, and Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, clash over MTN's 0.75% wallet-to-bank MoMo transfer charges. Photo credit: Parliament of Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

“This announcement by the Bank of Ghana of charging 0.75 per cent when somebody transfers money from his mobile money wallet to his bank account. If the finance minister [Dr. Ato Forson may recall, his government decided to repeal the e-Levy law, and now the Bank of Ghana is introducing the e-Levy again? Now they announce that they have suspended it for further consultations,” he said.

Majority Leader's response

However, the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, objected strongly, describing Afenyo-Markin's remarks as inappropriate and disorderly.

“Everything that he has said should be expunged from the records. Mr Speaker, this kind of lawlessness cannot be accepted. Not especially from a leader. Please let’s get serious. Don’t let us start this meeting on this note. For God’s sake, after votes and proceedings,” he stated, urging adherence to parliamentary rules.

First Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor stepped in, ordering parts of the exchanges to be struck from the official record, allowing proceedings to continue.

Watch the Facebook video below:

BoG Orders MTB to suspend new MoMo charges

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Bank of Ghana halted Mobile Money Fintech's 0.75% wallet-to-bank transfer fee for further review.

The Central Bank emphasised consumer protection amid backlash against the proposed transaction fees.

The Bank of Ghana's response had been met with scepticism from some social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh