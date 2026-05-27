Mustapha Ussif has responded to an audit report alleging GH¢579 million in financial irregularities at the 13th African Games

The audit highlighted systemic cost inflation in Ghana's hosting of the 13th African Games, affecting several key areas

Social media reacted to Mustapha Ussif's denial of wrongdoing, expressing mixed sentiments on the allegations against him

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Former Sports Minister and current Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yagaba-Kubori constituency, Mustapha Ussif, has publicly responded to the allegations against him in the comprehensive audit report on the 13th African Games.

Former Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif responds to allegations in the 13th African Games comprehensive audit report. Photo source: Mustapha Ussif

Source: Facebook

The recently released comprehensive audit report, commissioned by President John Dramani Mahama in 2025, highlighted several financial irregularities which plagued the 13th Africa Games held in 2023.

The Auditor-General noted GH¢579 million as wasted money that ought to be recovered.

Attached to this figure are three former officials at the heart of Ghana's organisation of the 13th Africa Games.

According to the Auditor-General, the games were marred by alleged widespread cost inflation, irregular payments, and unsupported expenditure across contracts linked to the event.

Though the Auditor-General's office did not make any criminal findings, it indicted the former Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, former Chief Director, William Kartey, and former Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare.

Across all flagged transactions, auditors have recommended that an estimated GH¢579,114,352.24, alongside $44,354,881.77 and €629,070, should be recovered, citing overpricing, unjustified payments, undelivered goods, and contractual variances.

The findings cut across catering, accommodation, transport, equipment procurement, infrastructure, and administrative spending, painting a picture of systemic cost inflation during Ghana’s hosting of the continental multi-sport event.

The three officials are linked to costs like catering, logistics, accommodation, equipment procurement, vehicle hiring, branding, infrastructure works, and sponsorship management.

Gifty Oware-Mensah and Osei Assibey Antwi are among some former officials surcharged GH¢2.4 billion. Credit: National Service Authority

Source: Facebook

For example, $2.8 million in non-feeding costs was embedded in catering contracts without adequate documentation, €572,040 in overpricing of anti-doping services, and $840,000 in inflated accommodation expenses.

Other serious allegations of financial irregularities against the Sports Minister and the two other officials for their alleged roles.

Mustapha Ussif responds to audit report allegations

In a press statement he shared on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, Mustapha denied responsibility for any financial irregularities attributed to him.

The former Sports Minister noted that he was looking forward to properly responding to all the findings when the audit report is presented before Parliament soon.

He wrote:

"The said report, I understand, attributes various irregularities to me. I, however, deny being responsible for any such irregularities, if any at all."

"It is my understanding that the report of the audit will be presented to Parliament and persons who may have answers to findings will be invited to respond accordingly."

"Therefore, I look forward to the opportunity to respond to all the claims of impropriety in the said report."

Read the statement in the Facebook post below:

Mustapha Ussif's response to allegations stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Champion Simtwo commented:

"Don't rush at all. Why respond immediately if you know you are not responsible? Just wait for the invitation first. You go talk true."

Sumaila Adams said:

"Don't mind them. They are just diverting tactics of the new e-levy."

Mhaleek Abdul wrote:

"I think this report will be sent to EOCO, rather, so just brace yourself."

DE Tactics Aziz Abdul commented:

"Indeed, your good works will definitely speak for you. They are digging to find faults, but the truth shall be thy warrant."

Mustapha Ussif named in NSS scandal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mustapha Ussif was named in the GH¢548 million National Service Scheme (NSS) corruption scandal.

Osei Assibey Antwi, former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), and his deputy, Gifty Oware-Mensah, were also charged by the Attorney General.

Source: YEN.com.gh