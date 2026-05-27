Barcelona have reportedly intensified their pursuit of Anthony Gordon as Deco targets attacking reinforcements this summer

Newcastle are said to be demanding a staggering transfer fee for Gordon despite growing interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich

Gordon reportedly favours a Barcelona move as La Liga champions search for new winger and striker

Barcelona are preparing for a busy summer transfer window as the club looks to strengthen its attack with at least two new forwards.

A left winger and a striker are both high on the agenda, and plans to sign a wide attacker will continue regardless of what happens with Marcus Rashford’s future.

Barcelona intensifies chase for Anthony Gordon as Newcastle demands a significant transfer fee. Image credit: Newcastle United

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Barcelona to move for Anthony Gordon

One player now emerging strongly on Barcelona’s radar is Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon.

Sporting director Deco is reportedly pushing for the England international, who is expected to leave Newcastle this summer despite interest from Bayern Munich.

Although the Bundesliga giants have already opened talks, Football Espana suggests Gordon favours a move to the La Liga champions.

Barcelona have explored several attacking targets in recent months, including Julián Álvarez, João Pedro, and Harry Kane.

However, Anthony Gordon’s versatility has made him an increasingly attractive option. The 25-year-old impressed during the 2025-26 season, operating both on the wing and through the middle while contributing 17 goals and five assists across all competitions.

Deco recently travelled to London to discuss João Pedro, but the trip also included talks regarding Gordon’s situation. Barcelona have already expressed their interest directly to the player.

The main obstacle remains Newcastle’s valuation, with the Premier League club reportedly demanding between €85m and €90m for the forward this summer.

Source: YEN.com.gh