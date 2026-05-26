Android 17 OS stable release for Samsung phones is expected to be released this summer with exciting new features

Notable models that will be excluded are Galaxy S22 series, Z Fold 4, and A53/A54, ending support with One UI 8.5

A list of Samsung and other well-known Android smartphones eligible for the OS updates has also emerged

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A list of Samsung smartphones that will be eligible for the Android 17 operating system (OS) has emerged ahead of its stable version's release sometime in the summer.

List of Samsung phone models eligible for Android 17 updates in 2026 emerges. Photo source: Luibomyr Vorona/Getty Images, Tamer Soliman/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Android 17, codenamed Cinnamon Bun, comes with several unique features that will enhance user experience across eligible smartphone devices.

Some Android devices, including Samsung smartphones, Google Pixels and others, will have several features, including Gemini Intelligence integration, App Bubbles, the Handoff API, the Material 3 Expressive design system and others.

Which Samsung phones will get Android 17?

On Wednesday, May 13, 2026, Samsung launched the beta version of its One UI 9, initially for the Galaxy S26 series, in several internet markets, including the US, UK, Germany, South Korea, and India.

The full One UI 9 experience based on Android 17 will reportedly be launched on new flagship devices that will be launched later in 2026.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 are expected to launch with the stable build at Galaxy Unpacked in London on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Category of devices Samsung smartphone models Expected Rollout Galaxy S Series S26, S26+, S26 Ultra (beta live) July – August 2026 Galaxy S Series S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, S25 FE August – September 2026 Galaxy S Series S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, S24 FE September – October 2026 Galaxy S Series S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE (final update) October – December 2026 Galaxy Z Series Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 Launch day (July 22, 2026) Galaxy Z Series Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE August – September 2026 Galaxy A Series A57, A56, A55, A37, A36, A35, A26, A25, A17, A16, A15, A07 Late 2026 – early 2027 Galaxy Tab Series Tab S11, S11 Ultra, Tab S10 series, Tab S9 series Late 2026 – early 2027

Which Samsung phones won't get Android 17?

According to reports, the Galaxy S22 series, S21 FE, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, A53/A54, and XCover 6 Pro will not receive Android 17.

The major update cycle for these Samsung devices will end with One UI 8.5.

Samsung shares a list of three Galaxy smartphones that will no longer receive software updates. Photo source: Nur Photo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Older or outdated Samsung phone models will also be ineligible for the new Android 17 stable version when it is released.

Other Android phones ineligible for Android 17

Google has confirmed that its devices powered by its Tensor chipset will be eligible for Android 17.

The Beta builds for Google Pixel phones have been available since February 14, 2026.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will receive Android 17 as their final major OS upgrade and will no longer receive support in October 2026.

The Pixel 8 and newer smartphone models will be eligible for the new OS due to Google's seven-year update commitment.

Other Android smartphones, including the current and upcoming models of OnePlus, Motorola, Oppo, Xiaomi, Redmi, and Vivo, will also be eligible for the Android 17 stable version.

Samsung phones not eligible for software updates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that three Samsung phones would no longer receive software updates from May 2026.

A list of the affected smartphone devices was shared on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh