Thunderstorm Warning: Meteorological Agency Lists Areas Likely to Face Strong Weather Today, May 21
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast heavy rains throughout the day on May 21, 2026
- Morning mist and fog are expected over coastal and mountainous regions, according to the weather update
- The forecast indicated that the afternoon would bring sunny conditions, followed by scattered thunderstorms
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency has shared its weather forecast for May 21, indicating more heavy rains later in the day.
In the morning, the agency said there will be mist or fog patches expected over the coast, forest, and mountainous areas.
The update on X also indicated that there are thunderstorms or intermittent rain expected to affect a few areas along the coastlines, inland areas and parts of the northern sector.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, sunny conditions with occasional cloud cover will prevail across most parts of the country.
From later afternoon to evening, scattered thunderstorms or rain are likely to develop over parts of the coast and middle belt.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.