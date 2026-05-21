The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast heavy rains throughout the day on May 21, 2026

Morning mist and fog are expected over coastal and mountainous regions, according to the weather update

The forecast indicated that the afternoon would bring sunny conditions, followed by scattered thunderstorms

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has shared its weather forecast for May 21, indicating more heavy rains later in the day.

In the morning, the agency said there will be mist or fog patches expected over the coast, forest, and mountainous areas.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is predicting more thunderstorms on May 19, 2026, following recent heavy rainfall. Credit: Michele Spatari/Favor Fave / 500px

Source: Getty Images

The update on X also indicated that there are thunderstorms or intermittent rain expected to affect a few areas along the coastlines, inland areas and parts of the northern sector.

As the day progresses into the afternoon, sunny conditions with occasional cloud cover will prevail across most parts of the country.

From later afternoon to evening, scattered thunderstorms or rain are likely to develop over parts of the coast and middle belt.

Source: YEN.com.gh