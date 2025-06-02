Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II called on President John Mahama at the Jubilee house on June 2.

During the visit, the Asantehene urged the Mahama's appointees to prioritise the nation's welfare.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II calls on President John Mahama at the Jubilee house. Source: John Dramani Mahama/Flikr

Joy News reported that he also emphasised the importance of loyalty and dedication to national development.

“Don’t lose sight of your responsibilities. Ghanaians have entrusted the country to President John Mahama. He, in turn, has entrusted and assigned responsibilities to you because he trusts you so do not fail him."

He highlighted that the nation's progress depends on the collective efforts of its leaders and called for a commitment to putting Ghana first.

In turn, Mahama reiterated his administration’s commitment to inclusive development and outlined a number of key infrastructure projects that will be prioritised in the Ashanti Region, particularly in and around Kumasi.

These included the stalled Maternity and Children’s Block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Mahama speaks on past Asantehene influence

Mahama thanked the Asantehene for his role in convincing him to be the running mate of the late President Prof. John Atta Mills ahead of the 2008 election.

Mahama said he had decided to quit politics at the time.

The president said he got a call from an individual who said Otumfuo wants you in Manhyia.

He said the Asantehene was the one whose words convinced him to accept to run with Prof. Mills.

Mahama described the Ashanti king as a national icon of peace and visionary leadership.

