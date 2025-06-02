The assembly member for Effiakuma Zongo, Hamza Mohammed Ameen Adam, led the remarkable rescue of 25 persons believed to be kidnapping victims

The Ghana Police Service identified the five suspects during an initial interrogation of the victims

The assemblyman was alerted to the situation after one of the victims escaped to the Effiakuma Zongo

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The assembly member for Effiakuma Zongo, Hamza Mohammed Ameen Adam, led the remarkable rescue of 25 persons believed to have been kidnapped in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.

The rescue also led to police identifying five suspects among the 25 as potentially being behind the crime.

The assembly member for Effiakuma Zongo, Hamza Mohammed Ameen Adam, is behind the rescue of 25 persons believed to have been kidnapped. Source: 3News

Source: UGC

3News reported that the incident came to light after one victim in his late twenties escaped from captivity on June 1.

The escapee then made his way to the Effiakuma Zongo area, where he approached a trader for help, while speaking French.

The assemblyman was then alerted, following which he mobilised a rescue team from some residents in the community.

The victim led them to an eight-bedroom apartment near the Takoradi Technical University main campus.

They found the main entrance and rooms locked, but managed to break in, where they found the victims looking lean and pale.

The victims, six of whom were female, could not confirm how long they had been held.

Police believe the victims are from neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire. The police identified the five suspects during an initial interrogation of the victims.

The suspects have since been isolated and detained as police continue with investigations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh