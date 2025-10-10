824 Law School Leavers Called to the Bar: “Determination Meets Destiny”
The School of Law has said 824 Lawyers-in-Waiting were called to the bar on October 10.
In a statement online, the school said the students' "journey of discipline and determination meets destiny."
The 824 have been enrolled as Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of Ghana at the Accra International Conference Centre.
The ceremony, known in legal circles as the call to the bar, is not just a culmination of legal studies but also a testament to the grit, fortitude, dedication and hard work of those enrolled.
There was a dress rehearsal at the Ghana School of Law ahead of the 2025 Call to the Bar Ceremony.
Source: YEN.com.gh
