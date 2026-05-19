The US Department of State has officially expanded its strict online screening and vetting program for a wide range of non-immigrant visa applicants

Effective immediately, targeted applicants, including students, workers, and fiancés, are instructed to change the privacy settings on all their social media handles to "public" or "open"

Consular authorities stated that the measure is a national security decision designed to facilitate thorough identity vetting and establish visa eligibility before approval

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Prospective travellers planning journeys to the United States will now have to give consular officers an unrestricted backstage pass to their digital lives.

The US Embassy reportedly expands online screening for non-immigrant visa applicants with a new rule requiring private social media accounts to be made public. Image credit: mediaphotos/iStock

Source: UGC

As shared by GHOne TV on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, the US Embassy in Ghana has rolled out updated protocols requiring specific visa applicants to pull down their digital privacy walls.

"Effective immediately, all individuals applying for a non-immigrant visa must change their social media profiles to "public," the post reads.

Reactions to new Visa application rules

The announcement on GHOne TV's platforms has triggered a mix of confusion, anxiety, and humour among Ghanaian netizens:

@Emmanuel_Quaku_Ayenaga wrote:

"Aarrh... by force saa? 😂😂 Make we fix our own country and live in it peacefully wae. The rules are getting too exhausting."

@Flexy_Brave_Hearted questioned:

"What if the applicant genuinely has no active social media account? Will they say you are lying and deny you the visa?"

@Bonnie_Nana_Isaac asked:

"I am asking oo, do we also ask Americans coming down to Ghana to make their FB profiles public? Reciprocity should matter in international relations."

@Speak_Reuben joked:

"What about those of us who locked our profiles three years ago but forgot the password to log in and unlock it? 😔 We are stranded."

@Eric_Adomako_Gyasi added a spiritual twist:

"So what will God demand from us before entering heaven if an earthly embassy is asking for public Facebook access? This world is something else."

Source: YEN.com.gh