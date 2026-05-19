A major World Cup broadcasting agreement remains unresolved just weeks before the tournament begins, leaving millions of fans facing uncertainty

FIFA representatives have reportedly stepped in to help break a deadlock in negotiations, with financial differences emerging as the main issue

One of football’s biggest audiences globally remains without confirmed viewing arrangements despite having an estimated fan base of around 85 million supporters

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As the countdown to the World Cup continues, a major question away from the pitch is beginning to attract growing attention: who will actually be able to watch the tournament?

In India, the world’s most populated nation with more than one billion people, the answer remains uncertain.

Just weeks before the World Cup gets underway, there is still no finalized agreement for broadcasting rights, leaving millions of football fans waiting for clarity.

At the center of the uncertainty are ongoing negotiations that have yet to produce an agreement. Reports suggest FIFA media rights officials recently travelled to India in an attempt to resolve the deadlock with various players in the television industry, where financial disagreements continue to be the biggest obstacle.

A massive market but no agreement

India is far from a minor football market. Although cricket remains the dominant sport in the country, football still boasts an estimated fan base of around 85 million people.

Despite that enormous audience, disagreements over the valuation of broadcasting rights have delayed any official announcement.

Earlier reports indicated that bids submitted for the rights were significantly lower than FIFA’s expectations, creating a stalemate in discussions.

Football’s governing body has maintained that talks are still ongoing, though no public details have emerged regarding meaningful progress.

Time is becoming a major factor

The biggest concern is now time. The World Cup is fast approaching, and the window to secure a deal is becoming increasingly narrow.

The challenge extends beyond simply signing a contract. Broadcasters must also put infrastructure in place, arrange signal distribution, and secure advertising agreements — all tasks that require preparation within a limited timeframe.

Meanwhile, several other global markets have already finalized their broadcasting agreements, leaving India among the biggest unanswered questions surrounding the tournament.

That uncertainty continues to raise one major issue: how can the World Cup begin without securing one of its largest audiences?

Source: YEN.com.gh