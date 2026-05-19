Kevin Taylor Vows to Exposé Paramount Chiefs on May 22
- Fearless diaspora broadcaster Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor has announced his impending return to Ghana
- Speaking during his highly patronised show, With All Due Respect, on Monday, May 18, 2026, Taylor revealed plans to hold a massive press conference immediately upon arrival
- The content creator explicitly stated that his target shifted to traditional rulers, alleging that certain paramount chiefs in the Central Region are actively engaging in the sexual exploitation of minors
The media landscape is bracing for a significant showdown as the firebrand founder of Loud Silence Media, Kevin Taylor, prepares to step onto Ghanaian soil with a luggage full of explosive allegations.
Known for his relentless and aggressive online exposés mostly directed at high-ranking political figures, Taylor shocked his global audience by turning his spotlight toward revered traditional stools.
Some chiefs are doing too much - Kevin
According to Taylor, public scrutiny in Ghana has focused too heavily on politicians, allowing corrupt traditional rulers to escape accountability despite holding immense local power and respect.
"I will be back in Ghana on May 22, 2026. After that event, I will organise a press conference because the extent to which some chiefs are committing crimes is becoming too much," Taylor announced in a viral clip monitored by Legit.ng on Facebook.
He clarified that his operation would start directly from his home region.
While he praised a handful of upright paramount chiefs in the Central Region for their integrity, he claimed to possess concrete, undeniable evidence against others who are allegedly using their traditional authority to sexually exploit minors "as young as 17 years old."
"Right after the meeting with my father, I will have a big press conference with the media, and so it’s an announcement I want to put out so we can prepare to explain things," Taylor added, warning his targets that no amount of traditional pleading or political influence would stop him from releasing the names.
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The announcement has sent shockwaves through regional traditional councils. In Ghana, traditional rulers are heavily protected by customary laws and national protocols, making a direct public accusation of this nature an incredibly rare and volatile development.
Whether Kevin Taylor's physical arrival on May 22 will proceed smoothly without legal or traditional resistance remains to be seen, but social media is already on high alert for what promises to be an explosive media event.
Watch the TikTok video below.
Kevin Taylor gifts Nana Yaa Brefo car
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Taylor gifted Nana Yaa Brefo a new car for her Uber job after her public appeal for support in the US.
In a social media post, the Ghanaian media personality thanked the NDC activist and confirmed that she had received the gift.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh