Fearless diaspora broadcaster Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor has announced his impending return to Ghana

Speaking during his highly patronised show, With All Due Respect, on Monday, May 18, 2026, Taylor revealed plans to hold a massive press conference immediately upon arrival

The content creator explicitly stated that his target shifted to traditional rulers, alleging that certain paramount chiefs in the Central Region are actively engaging in the sexual exploitation of minors

The media landscape is bracing for a significant showdown as the firebrand founder of Loud Silence Media, Kevin Taylor, prepares to step onto Ghanaian soil with a luggage full of explosive allegations.

Kevin Taylor announces his return to Ghana to expose a Central Region traditional chief over allegations of sexual exploitation of minors. Image credit: WADR/Facebook, Ghanaculturegov

Source: UGC

Known for his relentless and aggressive online exposés mostly directed at high-ranking political figures, Taylor shocked his global audience by turning his spotlight toward revered traditional stools.

Some chiefs are doing too much - Kevin

According to Taylor, public scrutiny in Ghana has focused too heavily on politicians, allowing corrupt traditional rulers to escape accountability despite holding immense local power and respect.

"I will be back in Ghana on May 22, 2026. After that event, I will organise a press conference because the extent to which some chiefs are committing crimes is becoming too much," Taylor announced in a viral clip monitored by Legit.ng on Facebook.

He clarified that his operation would start directly from his home region.

While he praised a handful of upright paramount chiefs in the Central Region for their integrity, he claimed to possess concrete, undeniable evidence against others who are allegedly using their traditional authority to sexually exploit minors "as young as 17 years old."

"Right after the meeting with my father, I will have a big press conference with the media, and so it’s an announcement I want to put out so we can prepare to explain things," Taylor added, warning his targets that no amount of traditional pleading or political influence would stop him from releasing the names.

The announcement has sent shockwaves through regional traditional councils. In Ghana, traditional rulers are heavily protected by customary laws and national protocols, making a direct public accusation of this nature an incredibly rare and volatile development.

Whether Kevin Taylor's physical arrival on May 22 will proceed smoothly without legal or traditional resistance remains to be seen, but social media is already on high alert for what promises to be an explosive media event.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Kevin Taylor gifts Nana Yaa Brefo car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Taylor gifted Nana Yaa Brefo a new car for her Uber job after her public appeal for support in the US.

In a social media post, the Ghanaian media personality thanked the NDC activist and confirmed that she had received the gift.

Source: YEN.com.gh