The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast thunderstorms in parts of the country as the rainy season intensifies

Partly cloudy mornings will give way to sunny afternoons across the country, according to the new weather update

The northern regions of Ghana are expected to experience significant thunderstorms in the evening of May 19

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GMet, the Ghana Meteorological Agency, is predicting more thunderstorms later on May 19 as the rainy season intensifies.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected to dominate most parts of the country in the morning, with mist or fog forming over the forest, mountainous areas, and a few coastal areas.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is predicting more thunderstorms on May 19, 2026, following recent heavy rainfall. Image credit: Pius Ekpei/Adekunle Ajayi

Source: Getty Images

As the day progresses into the afternoon, GMet said sunny weather will prevail across all sectors, with intermittent cloud cover over southern Ghana.

However, from late afternoon to the evening, thunderstorms or rain are expected over parts of the middle and transition sectors.

In the update posted on X, the Ghana Meteorological Agency said the northern part of the country would be particularly affected.

GMet is the state institution tasked with providing reliable weather and climate services to support Ghana's socio-economic development.

It was established by Act 682 of 2004 (amended by Act 1002 in 2019).

Based in East Legon, the agency provides efficient and reliable updates by collecting, processing, archiving, analysing and disseminating meteorological information.

The agency recently took delivery of automated weather stations to the Ghana Meteorological Agency on May 6, donated by UNESCO.

This donation was aimed at improving Ghana’s ability to respond to climate variability and extreme weather events such as floods and droughts.

It is meant to strengthen climate resilience and improve early warning systems in Ghana.

Recent flooding after rainfall in Ghana

Rain on May 18 led to some flooding in parts of Accra, with social media users sharing videos to highlight the situation.

Videos on X showed some cars submerged amid the heavy rains, which have intensified in recent weeks.

The impacts were particularly severe at the popular Taifa Junction stretch along the Accra–Pokuase road.

Some drivers were forced to abandon their stalled vehicles in the middle of roads.

Pedestrians were left with no choice but to wade through dangerous currents or seek shelter on higher ground.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency provides daily updates on the weather to expect on a given day. Image credit: Matt Cardy

Source: Getty Images

Heavy rains lead to building collapse

In the past, downpours have also led to building collapses.

On June 25, 2025, it was reported that the Cape Coast had been affected by some building collapses after some heavy rainfall.

Notably, the family house of a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Allotey Jacobs, collapsed.

The unfortunate incident claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman after the collapse in the early hours of the day, sparking grief online.

Weather disrupts flights in, out of Accra

YEN.com.gh also reported that thunderstorms over Accra had disrupted flight operations, forcing several aircraft into extended holding patterns due to poor visibility on May 17.

International and domestic flights, including Kenya Airways, South African Airways, and Africa World Airlines, experienced significant delays due to the current severe weather.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh