ECG and Gridco Announce Maintenance Dumsor Across 3 Regions on Wednesday, May 20
- Extensive maintenance is scheduled in four regions, affecting the power supply on May 20, 2026
- Accra regions face eight-hour planned outages impacting key transport hubs and educational institutions
- GRIDCo emphasised that maintenance is crucial for long-term power network reliability despite inconveniences
The Ghana Grid Company and the Electricity Company of Ghana have scheduled an extensive network of planned and emergency maintenance exercises across four regions for Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
Their engineers are set to undertake critical infrastructure upgrades that will temporarily disrupt power supply to dozens of communities in the Accra East, Accra West, Tema, Central, and Volta Regions.
According to advisories issued by the power distributor on Facebook, the outages will commence at varying times across affected areas, with durations depending on the scope of works to be carried out at each location. GRIDCo will also undertake emergency maintenance at the Aflao Bulk Supply Point.
In the Accra East Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:
- Dzen Ayor
- Ability
- Haatso Trotro Station
- Agbogba Junction
- 37
In the Accra West Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:
- Broadcasting
- New Bortianor
- Adanseman
- Cassava Farms
- Mr. Obeng
- Oshieyie
In the Tema Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting:
- Sackey
- Bediako
- High Tension
- Golf City, Bright Star School
- Jericho
- Roman Down
- Underbridge Market
- State School for the Deaf
- Adjei Kodjo
- Kanawu
- Community 22
- Michell Camp
The six-hour outage will impact educational institutions, including a state school for the deaf, and residential communities.
Dumsor in the Central Region
In the Central Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting:
- Apam Junction
- Apam Township
- Mumford
- Gomoa Dago
- Ankamu Junction
- Gomoa Ajumako
- Gomoa Akwakrom
- Gomoa Nkransh
- Gomoa Obokrom
- Gomoa Kumasi
- Gomoa Enyame
- Gomoa Dankyie
- Gomoa Koforidua
- Gomoa Dawurampong
- Gomoa Nduam
- Gomoa Wassa
- Gomoa Nkran
- Gomoa Esikuman
- Gomoa Debis
- Gomoa Darman
- Gomoa Abonko
- Gomoa Lome
- Gomoa Ogun
Dumsor in the Volta Region
In the Volta Region, GRIDCo will undertake emergency maintenance works at the Aflao Bulk Supply Point from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, affecting:
- Denu
- Aflao
- Ave Towns
- Hedzranawo
- Havedzi
- Kedzi
- Adina
- Agavedzi
- Keta
- Afiadenyigba
- Atiteti
- Tsavanya
- Anlo
- Nakyikope
- Abor
- Part of Akatsi
- Dzodze
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.