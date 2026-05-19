Extensive maintenance is scheduled in four regions, affecting the power supply on May 20, 2026

Accra regions face eight-hour planned outages impacting key transport hubs and educational institutions

GRIDCo emphasised that maintenance is crucial for long-term power network reliability despite inconveniences

The Ghana Grid Company and the Electricity Company of Ghana have scheduled an extensive network of planned and emergency maintenance exercises across four regions for Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Their engineers are set to undertake critical infrastructure upgrades that will temporarily disrupt power supply to dozens of communities in the Accra East, Accra West, Tema, Central, and Volta Regions.

ECG And Gridco Announce Maintenance Dumsor Across 3 Regions On Wednesday, May 20

Source: Facebook

According to advisories issued by the power distributor on Facebook, the outages will commence at varying times across affected areas, with durations depending on the scope of works to be carried out at each location. GRIDCo will also undertake emergency maintenance at the Aflao Bulk Supply Point.

In the Accra East Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:

Dzen Ayor

Ability

Haatso Trotro Station

Agbogba Junction

37

In the Accra West Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:

Broadcasting

New Bortianor

Adanseman

Cassava Farms

Mr. Obeng

Oshieyie

In the Tema Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting:

Sackey

Bediako

High Tension

Golf City, Bright Star School

Jericho

Roman Down

Underbridge Market

State School for the Deaf

Adjei Kodjo

Kanawu

Community 22

Michell Camp

The six-hour outage will impact educational institutions, including a state school for the deaf, and residential communities.

Dumsor in the Central Region

In the Central Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting:

Apam Junction

Apam Township

Mumford

Gomoa Dago

Ankamu Junction

Gomoa Ajumako

Gomoa Akwakrom

Gomoa Nkransh

Gomoa Obokrom

Gomoa Kumasi

Gomoa Enyame

Gomoa Dankyie

Gomoa Koforidua

Gomoa Dawurampong

Gomoa Nduam

Gomoa Wassa

Gomoa Nkran

Gomoa Esikuman

Gomoa Debis

Gomoa Darman

Gomoa Abonko

Gomoa Lome

Gomoa Ogun

Dumsor in the Volta Region

In the Volta Region, GRIDCo will undertake emergency maintenance works at the Aflao Bulk Supply Point from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, affecting:

Denu

Aflao

Ave Towns

Hedzranawo

Havedzi

Kedzi

Adina

Agavedzi

Keta

Afiadenyigba

Atiteti

Tsavanya

Anlo

Nakyikope

Abor

Part of Akatsi

Dzodze

Source: YEN.com.gh