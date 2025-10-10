Latifa Teiya Fuseini has been crowned the overall best graduating student at the Ghana School of Law following her call to the Bar in 2025

Latifa Teiya Fuseini has been named the overall best graduating student at the Ghana School of Law following her call to the Bar in 2025.

The intelligent daughter of Alhaji Alhassan Bashir Fuseini, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu, has won the respect of many on social media.

Latifa Teiya Fuseini is 2025 overall best Ghana School of Law graduate. Photo credit: @knust

Latifa Teiya Fuseini wins Best Graduate Award

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official website of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Friday, October 10, 2025, the prestigious institution celebrated the alumna for her latest academic achievement.

Latifa Teiya Fuseini was among the batch of new lawyers officially called to the Bar on Friday, October 10, 2025.

“She received the John Mensah Sarbah Memorial Prize, the highest honour for the top graduating student, and the Conveyancing Award for excellence in preparing legal documents for property transfer.

This marks the third consecutive year a KNUST-trained lawyer has received the top national honour, reaffirming the University’s reputation for producing outstanding legal professionals,” the publication noted.

The highly anticipated event was attended by members of the Judiciary, the General Legal Council, distinguished members of the Bar, legal scholars, and well-wishers from the media and entertainment industry, who gathered to celebrate her new status as Esquire. Social media erupted with pride for Ghana’s newest legal advocate.

Afua Asantewa N'Guetta stated:

"Congratulations Akora."

Adams Frank stated:

More proverbs from her father, Hon.ABA Fuseuni

Kombat M Victor stated:

"I honour grace and diligence Ma'am."

Abby Anderson stated:

"The future is female 😍 this should go viral. Congratulations madam."

Muhammad Mumuni stated:

"Yours is a remarkable accomplishment, and those of us associated with you and your parents are proud of you. You are warmly welcome to the learned profession."

Abena Frempomaa Ofori Yeboah

"Congratulations to the brilliant Ms. Latifa Teiya Fuseini for bagging the John Mensah Sarbah Memorial Prize 🎉🎈🎈."

Clementina Asamoah Frimpong stated:

"A product of Achimota Senior High. We’re super proud of you, thanks for your inspiration 💥💥💥🥳🥳🥳."

Awuruba Manaf Tamiebu Abubakar stated:

"Congratulations to you Miss!🎉."

Thunda Strika stated:

"On behalf of the umbrella fraternity we say ayekoo latifa."

Gertrude Opoku stated:

Congratulations to you Latifah Beauty with intelligence Ayekoo 🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊🌟🌟🙌🙏."

Adiepena Opoku Sekyere stated:

"Congratulations on this outstanding achievement."

