Outspoken South Dayi Member of Parliament and Majority Chief Whip, has sent shockwaves through social media after publicly announcing his marriage to Ebi Bright

The massive relationship bombshell dropped via a heartfelt birthday message on Dafeamekpor's official X (formerly Twitter) page, where he referred to the former actress as his "sweet wife"

Following the sudden revelation, a powerful throwback video of the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive explaining her strict, deliberate choice to shield her family from public fame has resurfaced online

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially birthed its newest and most low-key power couple, leaving political pundits and social media users completely mouth-agape.

A throwback video of Tema Mayor Ebi Bright speaking about her marriage has resurfaced following reports linking her to MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor as her husband. Image credit: etsedafeamekpor/X

Source: UGC

For years, both Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and Ebi Bright operated on the frontlines of national governance as highly influential individuals, one aggressively leading the majority bench in Parliament, and the other commanding the affairs of Ghana’s premier port city as the first female Mayor of Tema.

Yet, effectively keeping the public blind to their domestic unit, the two managed to build a thriving home with multiple children entirely away from the glitz, glam, and toxicity of media chatter.

Defeamekpor pens down lovely message to wife

The tightly guarded 'secret' was broken when the combative legislator dropped his guard to celebrate his partner's new milestone.

"A very Special Happy Birthday wish to this brilliant woman, a sweet wife and a wonderful mother," Dafeamekpor wrote alongside elegant photos of the Mayor.

"From the entire family, we wish you good health & the fortitude of mind to continue to transform your beloved Tema, as Mayor. Tons of Love & a mighty hug from me & the kids. Spiritus Invictus!!!!"

The realisation hit fans like a wave. Observers quickly connected the dots back to the fiercely contested 2024 general elections, recalling how Dafeamekpor was spotted constantly running between his own constituency in the Volta Region and Tema Central to offer heavy legal firepower and physical solidarity during Ebi's parliamentary petition disputes.

At the time, the public chalked it up to standard party loyalty, never realising it was a husband fiercely protecting his wife's political ambition.

Ebi Bright opens up about marriage

As tongues wagged over how the two handled such massive secrecy, a throwback video from August 2025 resurfaced, showing Ebi Bright addressing a summit of young female National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel.

In the clip, the former actress dropped a masterclass on boundary enforcement.

"I determined that my marriage and my family, my children, were paramount," Ebi Bright stated in the viral footage.

"And I did not have what it took to protect my family if I thrust them into the public space. So I kept my marriage private. I kept my children private".

She acknowledged that avoiding social media clout might have slowed down her political trajectory, but insisted it was a price she paid gladly.

"I might have taken the long route to get to where I am... But for me, I protected my family. I protected my dignity," she added, before issuing a charge to the younger generation:

"As a woman, you have to decide early on: are you a slay queen, or are you going to be leading the space with your mind and with your thoughts? What price is too high for what you want?"

Watch the X video below.

Ebi Bright and Dafeamekpor's marriage stirs reactions

Netizens have flooded the comment sections, heavily praising Ebi Bright for choosing absolute class and substance over shallow internet fame:

@espioj wrote:

"Smart lady. She's extremely rare. Not many women value privacy. Not many women enforce boundaries. She did well in protecting her family from fame. This is highly commendable."

@SelassieDodzi commented:

"This is what we call a WOMAN, not the fame-hungry slay queens with 'body editions' deceiving young girls online. Hon. Ebi is one in a million. Total respect to her ❤️."

@msrukie1 added:

"I love this woman to bits, she genuinely knows her stuff. 🥰 Her intellect shines through whenever she speaks."

@KingPow17 shared:

"Now that's a virtuous woman right there. Not all over the place trying to prove a point to strangers. May God bless their beautiful marriage."

@DMarlkson rhetorically asked:

"This is beautiful, but why is Dafeamekpor exposing the secret now? They could have kept this low-key forever! 😂 Either way, congratulations to them."

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamokpor's threat to sue GAF

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Majority Chief Whip of Ghana's Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, threatened a lawsuit against the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) if it failed to review the age limit for enlistment.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dafeamekpor, who is also the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, raised concerns over the age limit requirement for persons who wish to enlist in the Ghanaian army.

Source: YEN.com.gh