A nostalgic video showcasing the remarkably close friendship between the late Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo and the Lead Pastor of Streams of Joy International, Jerry Eze, has touched hearts online

The resurfaced clip captures a joyous behind-the-scenes moment where Alexx flew business class to surprise the prominent clergyman and his wife at a milestone birthday celebration

Following the actor’s tragic passing on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the footage has provided immense solace to fans, with many celebrating that the notoriously playful actor had deeply anchored his faith before his demise

The collective grief spanning the African entertainment and Christian communities over the loss of Alexx Ekubo has found a rare, beautiful silver lining.

A nostalgic video of Alexx Ekubo’s close friendship with Pastor Jerry Eze offers solace to fans after the actor’s tragic passing. Image credit: realjerryeze, Alexx Ekubo/Facebook

Source: UGC

As fans continue to process the family’s confirmation that the 40-year-old actor succumbed to advanced metastatic kidney cancer at Evercare Hospital, a resurfaced video from a 2023 birthday celebration has gone viral, shedding light on a deeply personal side of the star.

Fans admire Alexx and Pastor Eze's brotherhood

The trending video, re-shared by OrchidTvee, highlights the effortless, unfiltered camaraderie between the movie star and the popular NSPPD “7 AM Fire Prayers” convener.

To honour the man of God, Alexx had travelled long distances, documenting his business class journey just to surprise the couple. Upon his arrival, the atmosphere shifted instantly into laughter.

The footage captures the actor playfully "bickering" with Pastor Jerry and his wife under the banquet table, bringing out a rare, lighthearted and domestic side of the intensely busy global preacher.

Onlookers in the video could be heard laughing at Alexx's "troublesome" yet infectious energy—a personality trait that seamlessly bridged the gap between his high-profile Nollywood life and his private spiritual circle.

Watch the YouTube video below.

EFCC investigate Pastor Eze's wealth

The bond between the two men is built on mutual respect. Pastor Jerry Eze is recognised as one of Nigeria's most influential and prosperous spiritual leaders.

His financial transparency is so robust that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, previously noted that the commission thoroughly investigated the source of the pastor's massive multi-million naira philanthropic funds and found them to be entirely legitimate and donor-supported.

For Alexx’s massive fanbase, seeing the actor so intimately embedded within such a grounded spiritual home has changed the tone of the mourning period from despair to hope.

Watch the YouTube video below.

Reactions to throwback of Alexx and Eze

The throwback video has generated an outpouring of comfort from netizens who are glad the actor found spiritual peace:

@sparkle_77 wrote:

"My happiness is that Alex made peace with GOD. He wasn't just a regular showbiz guy; he had an altar he bowed to. Good night, Alex. You fought well."

@Vickysmiless added:

"Dude was low-key in sync with God ❤ God rest his soul, I know he is in a better place. Seeing him joke around with Papa Jerry like a younger brother is everything."

@QueenSafinatGodswillGodschoice commented:

"When I heard about Alex's death, the 1st thing that came to my mind is that it’s a lie. Then this video popped into my head of how he celebrated Papa Jerry that time. I have never felt this bad about a celebrity’s death, but knowing he rested with the Lord brings peace. REST IN PERFECT PEACE, BRO."

@BlessingDandy lamented:

"Kai, this one pains me oooo, I have cried bitterly 💔💔. But seeing him bring so much joy to God's servants makes me happy."

@nenestine9893 shared:

"May his soul rest in peace, and my deepest condolences to his family. Nollywood has lost a pure light."

Nadia Buari mourned Alexx Ekube

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari penned a heartfelt tribute to the late Alexx Ekubo on May 12, 2026, disclosing she had kept a private journal in which she referred to him by an alias.

The Ghanaian actress recounted how she told Alexx about the diary and how his warm response stayed with her long after the conversation ended.

Buari admitted with regret that she had stepped back from reaching out to Alexx as he withdrew from loved ones, choosing to pray for him in silence.

Source: YEN.com.gh