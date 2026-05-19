Nigerian singer Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, simply known as Chike, has broken his silence with a cryptic social media post as online backlash intensifies over rumours.

Chike has been trending online as rumours connect him to the marital breakdown of veteran TV host Frank Edoho and his estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya.

Frand Edoho's Marital Separation: Chike Posts Cryptic Message Amid Trending Rumours

Source: Instagram

According to the unverified reports circulated by social media blogs, Chike was allegedly one of the reasons for the couple's marital troubles, which led to their separation two years ago.

Amid the rumours

On May 17, 2026, the singer took to X with a two-word post, "Pity My Soul", which many online observers interpreted as a response to the wave of messages and accusations flooding his timeline.

Chike has found himself at the centre of heated public debate following the widely reported separation of Edoho and Onyenucheya, with old videos of the estranged couple resurfacing online and fuelling speculation about the singer's alleged involvement.

The rumours have triggered strong reactions across Nigerian social media platforms, with users divided over the claims.

Chike has not issued any direct statement addressing the allegations.

Source: YEN.com.gh