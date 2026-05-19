Frank Edoho's Marital Saga: Chike Posts Cryptic Message as Trending Rumours Link Him to Ex-Wife
Nigerian singer Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, simply known as Chike, has broken his silence with a cryptic social media post as online backlash intensifies over rumours.
Chike has been trending online as rumours connect him to the marital breakdown of veteran TV host Frank Edoho and his estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya.
According to the unverified reports circulated by social media blogs, Chike was allegedly one of the reasons for the couple's marital troubles, which led to their separation two years ago.
Amid the rumours
On May 17, 2026, the singer took to X with a two-word post, "Pity My Soul", which many online observers interpreted as a response to the wave of messages and accusations flooding his timeline.
Chike has found himself at the centre of heated public debate following the widely reported separation of Edoho and Onyenucheya, with old videos of the estranged couple resurfacing online and fuelling speculation about the singer's alleged involvement.
The rumours have triggered strong reactions across Nigerian social media platforms, with users divided over the claims.
Chike has not issued any direct statement addressing the allegations.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh