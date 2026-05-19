Private Legal Practitioner Calls for Contempt Charges Against Afenyo Markin

Private legal practitioner Justice Abdulai has called for Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to be cited for contempt

He argued that the MP’s remarks were improper and that parliamentary immunity cannot be used to shield attacks on the judiciary

The controversy follows Afenyo-Markin’s criticism of the judge over the bail decision involving NPP's Abronye DC

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A private legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai, has called for Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to be cited for contempt over comments targeting a Circuit Court judge.

The Effutu MP had fiercely criticised a judge for denying bail to NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.

Justice Abdulai, a private legal practitioner calls for contempt charges against Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin. Photo credit: Justice Abdulai & Alexander Afenyo-Markin/Facebook

Source: UGC

Speaking to GHOne TV on Monday, May 18, 2026, Justice Abdulai argued that the Minority Leader’s remarks were entirely improper.

He stressed that, as a senior lawyer, the MP knows that legislative immunity cannot shield him from judicial discipline.

“The Minority Leader is very much aware of this. The Minority Leader is a senior lawyer. He knows very well that contempt of court is part of the process and that he cannot rely on his parliamentary immunity,” he stated.

In a report by GhanaWeb, he added that modern democratic systems already check executive abuses, rendering historical parliamentary immunity outdated when used to attack the judiciary.

Penalise lawmakers who undermine the courts

Mr Abdulai insisted that the judiciary must firmly assert its authority if legislators abuse their privileges to target judges.

“And so, if a parliamentarian relies on his immunity to abuse the court, I would insist that the appropriate authorities, in this particular case, unfortunately, it can only be the court, invoke its authority to cite him for contempt. And I would strongly urge that to happen,” he noted.

The controversy arose after Alexander Afenyo-Markin openly questioned the judge’s competence during a press briefing.

“That judge has no respect for his own judicial oath. I don't think he read the law. That Circuit Court judge called Niger, I have no respect for him,” the MP declared.

“I pray that he summons me for contempt. I will continue to disrespect him until he upholds the law. He's gone beyond his judicial function, and it is not his first time,” he added.

He further urged Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie to intervene.

Presidential apokesperson slams GBA

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Felix Kwakye Ofosu had criticised the Ghana Bar Association for what he describes as its silence over Alexander Afenyo-Markin's attack on a judge.

He accused the GBA of inconsistency and alleged that it responds selectively to issues depending on political affiliation.

The controversy stemmed from Afenyo-Markin’s remarks questioning the judge’s handling of bail proceedings for Kwame Baffoe.

Source: YEN.com.gh