A 20-year-old musician, Isaac Piibitey, is alleged to have stolen GH¢700,000 from his former employer

The alleged crime was detected in October 2025 when the victim of the robbery had returned from a trip abroad

Reports indicate that the police were able to retrieve hard evidence from the scene of the crime, including CCTV footage

A 20-year-old is in trouble with the law after allegedly stealing GH¢700,000 from his former boss.

The suspect, Isaac Piibitey, has denied the claims and pleaded not guilty.

The Chronicle reported that Piibitey is facing charges of unlawful entry, causing damage and stealing.

He is currently on GH¢40,000 bail with two sureties. One of the sureties must justify, and the other must be a resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

The case has been adjourned to December 9, 2025.

The complainant in the case is a structural engineer living at EMEFS Estate, Sakumono.

He employed Piibitey in 2022 as a sales representative for damp-proofing materials and prepaid electricity units at his Lashibi shop.

At a point, he detected some misappropriations, accused Piibitey and dismissed him.

Fast forward to March 2025, and the complainant had kept GH¢700,000 in his bedroom wardrobe before travelling.

When he returned on October 13, 2025,in he discovered that someone had broken through the ceiling and a window, stolen the money and damaged property.

Police investigations reportedly retrieved fingerprints and footprints from the scene and obtained CCTV footage, allegedly showing Piibitey entering and exiting the complainant’s residence with a backpack in his absence.

He was later arrested at a recording studio in Lashibi, after investigators allegedly lured him there.

