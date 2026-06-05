Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa celebrates her daughter's graduation from Academic City University

The preacher's daughter, Cindy O. Koranteng, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

Social media erupted with congratulatory messages for Agradaa and her daughter after her graduation

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa or Mama Pat, is in a celebratory mood after her older daughter, Cindy O. Koranteng, achieved a major academic milestone on Friday, June 5, 2026.

Televangelist Agradaa as her older daughter graduates with a degree from Academic City University on Friday, June 5, 2026. Photo source: @ameyawtv

Source: Instagram

On Friday, June 5, 2026, renowned Ghanaian tertiary education institution Academic City University held its graduation ceremony at its campus in Accra.

Many tertiary students, school administrators and their family members were present at the ceremony to witness the event.

Among the attendees at the event was Agradaa, whose older daughter was part of the 2026 graduating class at Academic City University.

Agradaa's daughter graduates with degree

In a video shared by award-winning blogger Ameyaw TV on Instagram, Agradaa was seen in a happy mood as she and her husband, wearing all-white outfits, arrived at the university campus for her daughter's graduation.

The couple were accompanied by the televangelist's associate and junior pastor, Agradaa Ba Gyemeso, as they proceeded to the graduation auditorium.

Agradaa later beamed with excitement and held a bouquet as she approached her daughter, Cindy O. Koranteng, to congratulate her for graduating from Academic City University with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Information Technology (IT).

The televangelist was cheered by attendees as she knelt and presented the bouquet to her daughter, who looked beautiful in a classy dress and graduation gown and cap after she received her certificate from a university official and exited the main stage.

Former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) star Francisca Lamini graduates from Harvard university with a pre-med degree. Photo source: @francisca.lamini, @berlamundi, @kobbyblay

Source: Instagram

Televangelist Agradaa flashed a bright smile and beamed with pride as a mother as she and her husband, Asiamah, hugged her daughter and accompanied her outside for a special family photoshoot to commemorate the occasion.

The video garnered reactions as Ghanaians congratulated the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry leader's daughter on her latest academic achievement.

The Instagram video of Agradaa graduating from Academic City University is below:

Reaction to Agradaa's daughter graduating from university

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rosemensah674 commented:

"Well done, Mama Pat, for your love."

She_loves_john_dramanimahama said:

"Agradaa is beautiful and so funny 😊, but it left small anka )bonsam de ne y3 ha nam ama ne se 👌), but mercy say No👌. May God have mercy on all of us and give us second chances at life."

Ekostudioz wrote:

"Proud mother."

Adwoaagyeiwaa99 commented:

"This is beautiful 😍. Congratulations to Agradaa's daughter."

Francisca Lamini graduates from Harvard University

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Francisca Lamini graduated from Harvard University with a degree in pre-medicine.

Footage of the former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant at her graduation ceremony emerged online.

Franisca Lamini received congratulatory messages from many Ghanaians for her latest academic milestone in the US, a few years after leaving her home country.

Source: YEN.com.gh