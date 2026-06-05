A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom cried out in pain over what she had been facing since she left her home country

She stated that she had gone to South Africa before moving to the UK, as she opened up about the struggle

Many reacted and shared their similar experiences when she revealed why she couldn’t return to Nigeria

A Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom has sparked conversations on social media after sharing an emotional account of the challenges she is facing despite years of working to build a stable life abroad.

The woman, identified on TikTok as Devy, posted a video detailing her struggles with immigration and career prospects in the UK, prompting reactions from users across social media platforms.

A Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom has shared her emotional struggle over an uncertain future abroad. Photo credit: South Agency/FG Trade/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Devy, her journey began in Nigeria before she relocated to South Africa. She later left South Africa and moved to the UK, where she has lived and worked for more than four years.

In the video, she explained that her current difficulties stem from changes affecting her employer's ability to sponsor foreign workers.

She said the company she works for can no longer provide a Certificate of Sponsorship, a requirement for many migrant workers seeking to continue living and working in the UK.

The situation has left her uncertain about her future despite years of employment and efforts to establish herself professionally.

Devy also disclosed that attempts to secure alternative opportunities have proven challenging. She said some positions she applied for did not offer sponsorship, while an application to pursue further studies encountered obstacles related to academic qualification requirements.

The emotional video resonated with many social media users, some of whom shared similar experiences navigating immigration systems and employment challenges abroad.

Others expressed sympathy and encouragement, noting the difficulties many migrants face while pursuing better opportunities outside their home countries.

The video has since fueled wider discussions about migration, career uncertainty and the obstacles faced by Africans seeking long-term stability abroad.

Watch the emotional TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh