A Changan pick-up linked to Sam George was involved in a hit-and-run incident on the Tema motorway

Bishop Eric Owusu Afriyie accused the Sam George vehicle of crashing into his Range Rover SUV

This comes after tragic hit-and-run accidents claimed the lives of two students of UniMAC and Amedzope College over the last few months

A Changan pick-up with Sam George's branding has been accused of a hit-and-run on the Tema motorway.

The driver of the car allegedly fled the scene of the crash after allegedly hitting Bishop Eric Owusu Afriyie's Range Rover.

Bishop Eric Owusu Afriyie says a car with Sam George branding hit his vehicle on the motorway. Credit: Bishop Dr Eric Owusu Afriyie/Hon. Sam Nartey George

Adom News shared a video on Facebook of the preacher complaining about the incident.

"This is Sam George's car and the driver hit me but he says he didn't hit me."

The vehicle appeared to be a campaign vehicle for George, the Ningo Prampram MP and the now Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations of Ghana.

A video of the vehicle was also shown on Instagram.

UniMAC student killed in hit-and-run

A Level 300 student of the University of Media, Arts, and Communication (UniMAC), Nelson Nokotey Blay, died after being hit by a car near the school’s campus.

Blay Nokotey was hit by an unregistered vehicle on Monday, January 19, 2026, while crossing the N1 Highway at the Dzorwulu traffic light intersection, according to Ghanaweb.

UniMAC student Nelson Blay Nokotey passes away in a motor vehicle accident on January 19, 2026. Image credit: MetroTVGhana

Nokotey had exited the school campus after going through some processes when the accident occurred. The driver reportedly drove away following the collision and has yet to be apprehended.

Student loses his life in Amedzope hit-and-run

Tragedy struck the E.P. Amedzope College of Education in August 2025 when a Level 300 student, Emmanuel Nyaku, was fatally crushed by a trailer carrying cement.

The devastating incident occurred in the afternoon on the Amedzope-Ho road, not far from the school campus.

Emmanuel Nyaku was reportedly returning home on his motorbike after dropping off a colleague on campus when the accident happened at a corner. The impact left the young student dead at the scene.

Upon hearing the news, fellow students rushed to the scene, only to find their colleague lifeless.

The driver of the trailer, however, had reportedly fled the scene before anyone could arrive, turning the incident into a hit-and-run case.

