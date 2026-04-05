The FA Cup semi-final draw is confirmed, with just four teams remaining after a dramatic and highly competitive quarter-final stage

Heavyweights Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have been eliminated, reshaping the route to Wembley

Manchester City, Chelsea, Southampton, and Leeds United now battle for a place in the final, with some teams chasing long-awaited silverware

The semi-final draw for the 2025/26 FA Cup has been confirmed, following a competition already filled with drama and with more expected as the action heads to Wembley.

The quarter-finals delivered major upsets, with Liverpool and Arsenal both eliminated, dealing a significant blow to their hopes of silverware this season.

Chelsea and Manchester City discover FA Cup semi-final rivals

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Elsewhere, League One side Port Vale saw their impressive run come to an end after defeat to Chelsea, having previously pulled off a giant-killing against Sunderland.

Just four teams now remain in England’s oldest cup competition, and for two of them, the semi-finals represent a chance to end lengthy trophy droughts.

While Manchester City and Chelsea have both lifted the FA Cup within the last decade, the same cannot be said for Southampton or Leeds United.

FA Cup semi-final draw sets up intriguing clashes

Manchester City are the most recent FA Cup winners still in contention and will be aiming to lift the famous trophy again this May.

Pep Guardiola’s side head into the semi-finals full of confidence after a dominant 4-0 win over Liverpool in the last round, as well as their victory over Arsenal in the EFL Cup final in March.

Southampton’s stunning win against Arsenal has reignited hopes among their supporters of a first FA Cup triumph since 1976.

Meanwhile, Leeds United last won the competition in 1972, meaning Daniel Farke’s team are enduring a 54-year wait for the trophy.

Chelsea, who last lifted the FA Cup in 2018, are approaching a decade without winning it again.

Liam Rosenior’s side have been drawn against Leeds United, who booked their place in the semi-finals after a penalty shootout victory over West Ham United.

In the other semi-final, Southampton must build on their remarkable win over Arsenal by overcoming second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League if they are to secure a place in this year’s final.

Source: YEN.com.gh