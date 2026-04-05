Afua Asantewaa has opened up about her current health status after the split from her husband

In an interview with Blakk Rasta, Afua Asantewaa stated that she had been discharged from the hospital and is currently doing well

She has grabbed headlines after she stated that she and her husband are no longer a couple

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Popular Ghanaian socialite Afua Asantewaa, now based in Canada, has broken her silence on her current health condition in the wake of the brouhaha surrounding her marriage.

This comes after it became known that she was rushed to a hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Afua Asantewaa speaks after being discharged from hospital. Image credit: AfuaAsantewaaOAduonum/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a video sighted on the YouTube page of Blakk Empire Media, Afua Asantewaa, in an interview with Blakk Rasta, confirmed reports that she was rushed to the hospital.

Shedding more light, Afua Asantewaa stated that she experienced some dizziness because her blood pressure was too high and had to seek medical care.

Quizzed by the interviewer on whether she is well now, Afua Asantewaa responded in the affirmative, adding that it could have been as a result of recent developments surrounding her marriage.

"I think I was dizzy. My pressure was up. I am fine. It was as a result of what is happening. But I'm okay. Where I work, they are affiliated to a hospital, so I was taken there. But I'm okay. I'm home now," she told Blakk Rasta.

Afua Asantewaa’s marital woes

The young mom has been a topic of discussion since March 31, 2026, after she disclosed that she had separated from her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

Speaking on a live TikTok session, Afua Asanteaa told Prophet Fire Oja that they had separated and were on their way to getting a divorce.

On Thursday, April 2, 2026, a reported brother of Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Afua Asantewaa’s husband, rubbished certain narratives surrounding their split.

He pushed back against claims by Afua Asantewaa that she took care of her husband during their marriage.

He also indicated that claims that the media personality helped his brother relocate abroad were inaccurate, noting that Kofi Aduonum was wealthy and had already travelled abroad before bringing his wife along.

Owusu Bempah’s 2023 prophecy about Afua Asantewaa’s marriage surfaces after she announced her separation from her husband. Image credit: @delay.ba, IsaacOwusuBempah/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa denies Kennedy Agyapong intervention

Afua Asantewaa has also denied that Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Kennedy Agyapong has intervened to address their marital issues.

This comes after a screenshot circulating online suggested otherwise. Afua Asantewaa indicated that the news was untrue.

In a post on her Facebook timeline, she shared the screenshot with the inscription "FALSE" written in capital letters over the image.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 100 likes and comments.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Prophecy on Afua Asantewaa’s marriage trends

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 2023 prophecy about Afua Asantewaa’s marriage resurfaced after her claims of separation from her husband.

In a video, he prayed for the couple, prophesying that despite the works of evil people, their union would prosper and thrive.

Source: YEN.com.gh