Brazilian football is in mourning following the tragic death of former Cruzeiro player João Victor da Silva Santos

The 22-year-old was reportedly hit by a stray bullet while attending anniversary celebrations in Palma, Alagoas

The devastating incident has sent shockwaves through the football community, with many struggling to process such a painful loss

Brazilian football is mourning the death of Joao Victor da Silva Santos, a former Cruzeiro youth player who passed away after being struck by a stray bullet.

The 22-year-old had been fighting for his life in hospital in Maceió, Alagoas, and died after spending three weeks in a coma.

Brazilian footballer dies from stray bullet

According to Sun Sport, the tragedy happened on January 11, 2026, during a celebration marking the anniversary of Palma Alagoana, a local side owned by his uncle.

What should have been a joyful gathering turned into a nightmare when gunfire rang out and Joao was critically wounded.

He was rushed to Alagoas State General Hospital and admitted to intensive care, but despite medical efforts, he could not recover.

News of his passing sparked an outpouring of grief online. Palma Alagoano honoured him with heartfelt words.

"His story, his dedication, and his smile will forever be etched in the memory of all who had the privilege of knowing him," the team posted.

Supporters also shared messages of comfort. @Guimelquiades11 wrote:

"May God comfort the heart of this young man's family."

@SelvatiGustavo added:

"My condolences to the family."

@Anabhzz prayed:

"May God comfort the family and friends!"

@jandir_filho summed up:

"Rest in peace. May God comfort all your family members."

Cruzeiro, one of Brazil’s most decorated clubs, had not released a statement at the time of reporting.

Details surrounding the shooting remain limited, with local accounts indicating Joao was an innocent victim caught in random violence.

His death mirrors that of DeAngelo Miles, a bright 17-year-old who had just finished high school.

Joao Victor's Cruzeiro youth career and journey

João’s path in football began with promise. He was part of Cruzeiro’s youth system between 2019 and 2021, featuring mainly as a midfielder.

During that spell, he made 33 appearances and found the net once. Those years helped shape his dream of building a career in the sport he loved.

According to Rede98, he shared the dressing room with talents who have since climbed higher in the game, including goalkeeper Otavio Costa and Vitor Roque, now with Palmeiras and the Brazil national team.

After leaving Cruzeiro’s setup, Joao took another step by making his professional debut with Serie C side Sao Bernardo.

Still, at the time of the incident, he was without a club and had not featured at the professional level in 2026.

Ecuadorian youngster dies from gun violence

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the tragic death of 16-year-old Miguel Nazareno, who was killed by a stray bullet at his home in Guayaquil.

He is the fourth young player in the country to die from gun violence in 2025, prompting fresh calls for urgent action.

