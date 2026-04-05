Arsenal’s treble dream came to an end on Saturday after a shock FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Southampton

The Championship side stunned the Premier League leaders to book their place in the Wembley semi-finals

Now, Opta’s supercomputer has projected how Arsenal could respond to the setback ahead of the title run-in

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the likely winner of the Premier League following Arsenal’s FA Cup exit.

The Gunners endured a second consecutive cup disappointment after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday evening.

Supercomputer Opta Predicts Premier League Winner After Arsenal’s FA Cup exit

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta's side were stunned by the Championship side at St Mary’s Stadium, effectively ending their hopes of a treble.

Substitute Shea Charles netted the decisive goal in the 85th minute, shortly after Viktor Gyokeres had equalised following Ross Stewart’s first-half opener.

The defeat came on the back of another setback, having lost to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final just before the international break.

Those back-to-back losses have dented Arsenal’s trophy ambitions, leaving them with only the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League to focus on.

Arsenal now face increased scrutiny, given their history of faltering at decisive moments, with attention turning to how they handle the run-in.

They are set to face Sporting CP in the Champions League quarter-finals before resuming league action, where they currently hold a nine-point lead over Manchester City, who still have a game in hand.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Despite the recent setbacks, Opta’s supercomputer has only slightly adjusted its title projections—and they remain heavily in Arsenal’s favour. The model gives Arsenal a 97% chance of winning the Premier League, compared to just 3% for Manchester City.

Speaking after the defeat, Arteta outlined his approach to getting the team back on track ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

“Giving the players clarity, even more conviction now, and trusting them—believing in what we’re doing, and continuing with that while adapting to each game’s demands,” he said via Arsenal’s official website. “But above all, maintaining the spirit, the attitude, and the energy at the highest possible level is critical if we want to perform and win matches.”

Arsenal’s next Premier League fixture sees them take on AFC Bournemouth before travelling to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on April 19. They will then host Newcastle United and Fulham before an away clash against West Ham United.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will face Chelsea away next weekend before their crucial meeting with Arsenal. They will then travel to Everton and Burnley in successive away matches before returning home to host Brentford.

Source: YEN.com.gh