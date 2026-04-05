President John Mahama has called an emergency cabinet meeting to address the rising fuel prices amid Middle East unrest

He said the government intends to come up with practical interventions to alleviate the burden of increased petroleum costs on citizens

Meanwhile, the Transport unions are expected to meet the private transport owners following the significant fuel price hikes in Ghana

President John Dramani Mahama said he had called an emergency cabinet meeting to deliberate on measures to cushion Ghanaians against the increasing fuel prices triggered by the ongoing unrest in the Middle East.

The President made this known on the second day of the Kwahu Business Forum on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

President Mahama convenes an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the rising fuel prices. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

He explained that the cabinet meeting will discuss and agree on practical interventions to cushion Ghanaians from the impact of the rising petroleum costs.

"I have called for this emergency cabinet meeting to decide on specific measures we can take to cushion petroleum prices while we hope the conflict comes to an end. There are adjustments we can make, particularly in the margins, to help maintain relatively stable prices as we pray for the war to cease."

President Mahama emphasised that his government is committed to easing the burden on citizens. He added that the cabinet will consider the various components of the fuel price build-up and think through the options to provide relief.

He was confident that the war in Iran would not lead Ghana's economy to collapse.

"I can confidently tell you that the economy will not collapse because of the war in Iran," he emphasised.

President Mahama commends transport unions

Meanwhile, President Mahama praised private transport owners for not increasing lorry fares despite the rising fuel cost. He described their restraint as critical to managing the situation.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is expected to meet with the Ministry of Transport on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, as pressure mounts in the transport sector following recent increases in petroleum costs.

The meeting is expected to focus on the impact of the sharp fuel price hikes triggered by global tensions in the Middle East, which have significantly affected transport operations and raised concerns over possible fare adjustments.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Alhaji Abass Imoro, said the meeting with the Ministry will determine their next line of action.

“So God willing, after Tuesday’s meeting, then of course we know what to tell them. We are meeting the Transport Ministry. Normally, the Transport Ministry stands in for the general public. When we finally come to a reasonable conclusion, after the meeting, we will think about our business and think about the citizens as well,” he added.

Fuel prices in Ghana rose sharply from April 1, 2026, with the National Petroleum Authority indicating that petrol increased by about 15% to GH¢13.30 per litre, while diesel went up by roughly 19% to GH¢17.10 per litre for the April 1–15 pricing window.

Source: YEN.com.gh