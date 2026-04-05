Afua Asantewaa has stirred controversy on social media with her recent commentary about her marriage

This comes after she reacted to claims that her ex-husband, upon moving to Canada, filed for asylum

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure by Afua Asantewaa about her marriage

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Popular Ghanaian socialite Afua Asantewaa has reacted to claims about her husband's whereabouts.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Blakk Empire Media, Afua Asantewaa was asked about reports that her ex-husband sought asylum in Canada without her knowledge.

Afua Asantewaa speaks on husband reportedly seeking asylum in Canada. Photo credit: Serwaa Broni & Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a brief response, the Guinness World Record attempt star tried to remain tight-lipped on the matter, stating that it was his private decision.

When quizzed by the interviewer whether the ex-husband had offered any explanation for why he stated in his asylum papers that he was single, Afua Asantewaa answered yes.

She disclosed that they had conversations in which Kofi Aduonum explained himself, but she was quick to add that she was not really satisfied with the explanation.

Serwaa Broni reacts to Afua Asantewaa’s marriage

Canada-based Ghanaian socialite Serwaa Broni, in reacting to the brouhaha surrounding Afua Asantewaa’s marriage, has also weighed in on the matter.

She initially thought the speculation about the couple’s separation circulating on social media was part of a well-orchestrated plan to seek asylum in Canada.

She alleged that Afua Asantewaa was the one who filed her husband’s Canadian asylum application from the US.

She added that, although the couple may be facing marital challenges, she believes they may have exaggerated the issues as part of their plans to seek asylum in Canada.

Serwaa Broni also accused the sing-a-thon star of playing with the emotions of Ghanaians online.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Afua Asantewaa announces that she and her husband are separated. Image credit: @hotheadline/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa’s marriage

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on the disclosure made by Afua Asantewaa about her husband. Others also praised the journalist.

@KofiDaeshaun1020 stated:

"Abrokyire life is not easy, oh! Hmmmm… those fighting to go there should understand that entry is easier than exit."

@DeKapitalMe stated:

“She spilling everything out on social media was uncalled for. Social media was not there during your marriage.”

@eccnationtv3442 stated:

“Continue to sell your marriage matters to the media. It’s a great move for you, and soon enough you will start regretting giving out information to the public.”

Angel FM presenter divorces husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Yaa Kyeraa, a journalist with Angel FM, has ended her marriage after four years with her husband, who lives in the United States of America.

Angel FM’s morning socio-political show host, Nana Yaa Kyeraa, got married on May 28, 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh