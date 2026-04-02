Dancehall star Stonebwoy rewarded a young fan with cash after a spontaneous dance-off on stage

The dedicated fan pulled off a daring challenge at the lively Adom Kwahu Easter Mega Bash

The memorable night showcased the incredible bond between Stonebwoy and his enthusiastic fanbase

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A young fan was rewarded with cash by dancehall star Stonebwoy after challenging him to an impromptu dance-off at the 2026 Adom Kwahu Easter Mega Bash.

Stonebwoy gifts fan money on stage at Adom Kwahu Easter bash. Photo source: Adom 1069 FM

Source: Facebook

The supporter, who had repeatedly attempted to catch the artiste's attention from the crowd, was eventually invited onstage after refusing to give up. Once there, he wasted no time issuing the dance challenge, which drew loud cheers from the crowd.

At the end of the friendly battle, Stonebwoy reached into his pocket and handed the fan a reward in cedi notes.

The spontaneous exchange was one of several highlights from what patrons described as a long and celebrated night, and offered a glimpse into the bond between the artiste and his fanbase.

Source: YEN.com.gh