Real Madrid and Bayern Munich share one of football’s most iconic rivalries, with 28 meetings but no Champions League final clash

The fixture has produced unforgettable moments, including dramatic comebacks, dominant performances, and extra-time heroics

Recent classics highlight the intensity and quality of the rivalry, reinforcing its status as Europe’s ultimate club showdown

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When Real Madrid and Bayern Munich meet in the UEFA Champions League, it represents far more than just a football match—it is a collision of history, dominance, and European royalty.

This rivalry is so storied that it is famously known as the Clásico Europeo in Spain and the Europäischer Klassiker in Germany.

3 unforgettable recent clashes between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

Source: Getty Images

This season, the two powerhouses are set to face off once again in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, adding yet another chapter to a fixture that has already delivered countless unforgettable moments.

Interestingly, despite being the most-played matchup in the competition’s history, the two clubs have never met in a Champions League or European Cup final.

Across 28 official encounters, Real Madrid hold a slight advantage with 13 wins, compared to Bayern’s 11, while just four matches have ended in draws. However, the numbers only tell part of the story, as this rivalry has been defined by drama, controversy, and elite-level football.

YEN.com.gh highlights three of the most iconic clashes in recent history that perfectly capture the intensity of this legendary showdown.

3 unforgettable recent clashes

Joselu’s amazing comeback (2023/24 semi-final)

The second leg of the 2023/24 semi-final at the Santiago Bernabéu will go down as one of the most dramatic nights in recent Champions League history.

After a tense 2-2 draw in the first leg, Real Madrid entered the return fixture as favourites. However, Bayern Munich stunned the home crowd when Alphonso Davies found the net just after the hour mark, putting the Spanish side on the brink of elimination.

With pressure mounting, manager Carlo Ancelotti made a bold decision by introducing Joselu in the 81st minute and what followed was extraordinary.

The veteran striker equalised within minutes before completing a dramatic turnaround deep into stoppage time. In a matter of moments, Real Madrid had transformed despair into jubilation.

The comeback secured their place in the final and once again underlined the club’s remarkable ability to deliver under pressure. They went on to defeat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to lift another European title.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick downs Bayern (2016/17 quarter-final)

Before that famous comeback, this rivalry had already produced one of its most dominant individual displays—courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Heading into the second leg of the 2016/17 quarter-final, Real Madrid held a 2-1 advantage from the first leg at the Allianz Arena, thanks to Ronaldo’s brace. However, the return leg in Madrid proved anything but straightforward.

Robert Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead, while an own goal from Sergio Ramos levelled the tie on aggregate, forcing the match into extra time.

That’s when Ronaldo took control.

In a devastating six-minute spell between the 105th and 112th minutes, Real Madrid scored three goals, with Ronaldo completing a sensational hat-trick. His clinical finishing dismantled Bayern and sent Madrid into the semi-finals.

The Spanish giants later capped off the campaign by defeating Juventus 4-1 in the final to secure yet another Champions League crown.

Ancelotti leads Allianz Arena demolition (2013/14 semi-final)

While Real Madrid are often dominant at home, their performance in the 2013/14 semi-final second leg at the Allianz Arena remains one of their greatest away displays in Europe.

Holding a narrow 1-0 lead from the first leg—thanks to Karim Benzema—Los Blancos travelled to Germany with everything still to play for.

What followed was a ruthless exhibition of counter-attacking football.

Sergio Ramos struck twice in quick succession, scoring in the 16th and 20th minutes to stun the home crowd and put Bayern firmly on the back foot.

Then came Ronaldo again, adding a brace to seal a remarkable 4-0 victory on the night and a 5-0 aggregate triumph.

Real Madrid went on to defeat Atletico Madrid in the final, securing the long-awaited “La Décima”—their 10th European title.

Source: YEN.com.gh