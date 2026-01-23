A Level 300 UniMAC student, Nelson Nokotey Blay, tragically died after he was knocked down by an unregistered vehicle on January 19, 2026

The University of Media, Arts and Communication confirmed the incident in an emotional statement, describing the journalism student as a valued member of the community

UniMAC said it was reengaging state and municipal authorities to improve safety around its campus near the busy highway, as the student’s death sparked grief on social media

A Level 300 student of the University of Media, Arts, and Communication (UniMAC), Nelson Nokotey Blay, tragically passed away after being hit by a car near the school’s campus.

Blay Nokotey was hit by an unregistered vehicle on Monday, January 19, 2026, while crossing the N1 Highway at the Dzorwulu traffic light intersection, according to Ghanaweb.

Nokotey had exited the school campus after going through some processes when the accident occurred. The driver reportedly drove away following the collision and has yet to be apprehended.

The Public Affairs Directorate of the University released a statement on Thursday, January 22, addressing the tragedy, according to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

"The University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) is devastated by the tragic and untimely death of Nelson Blay Nokotey, a Level 300 Top-Up Journalism student, who lost his life after being knocked down by a vehicle. This painful loss has left the UniMAC community in deep mourning and disbelief," the statement read.

UniMAC extended its deepest condolences to all affected by the tragedy, describing the deceased as a valued member of the school.

The school added that it would pursue justice for its deceased student and pledged to exhaust all efforts until the perpetrator is brought to justice.

"The University, through its representatives (The Dean of Students Affairs and the Chief Security Officer) is working closely with the Ghana Police Service to support ongoing investigations aimed at identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting the perpetrator responsible for this criminal incident, in strict accordance with the law. The University considers this incident a grave violation of the sanctity of human life and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement until justice is served," it continued.

UniMAC also noted that the school was reengaging relevant state and municipal agencies to enhance road safety measures around the school's campus, located close to the busy N1 highway in the capital.

Metro TV Ghana also reported that the accident occurred at the busy +335 junction.

Reactions to UniMAC student’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the death of Nelson Blay Nokotey.

Wemajono Akekudaga said:

"There's supposed to be a zebra crossing or a foot bridge of some sort to help students cross safely. I dreaded going to that campus because crossing over that road was always a nightmare. They just built that campus without making any additional provisions for students' safety."

Kingsley Attuah Yirenkyi wrote:

"Even if they build a footbridge for them, they wouldn't use it. May his soul rest in peace."

Edmund Kodjie commented:

"Death isn't easy for any family to bear, but God be with us and heal our hearts. Our time here on earth is limited, and all of us must live our lives always with that wisdom, knowledge, and understanding."

The family of University of Ghana medical student Mawutor Kwame Dedey confirms his death in a statement on November 17, 2025. Image credit: @hypemaster

