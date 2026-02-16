Malaria remained one of Ghana’s most widespread illnesses, with approximately 6.5 million cases recorded in 2023, and treatment costs varied sharply depending on whether patients were enrolled on the NHIS

For the 56% covered by NHIS, treatment at public facilities ranged from free to about GH¢200, though shortages of test kits and medicine sometimes forced patients to pay out of pocket

At private clinics, consultation fees of GH¢150-300, plus other costs, pushed malaria treatment to between GH¢300 and GH¢800, deepening the financial strain on families without insurance

Malaria is one of the most common ailments affecting Ghanaians of all ages, with an estimated 6.5m cases in 2023, according to a study by the Severe Malaria Observatory, necessitating a need to seek low-cost means to treat it.

For many families, treating an unexpected bout of malaria can be a bank-breaking expense, particularly in rural areas. The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) provides some relief, but coverage has remained a challenge, with only 56% of Ghanaians (18.5 million) enrolled as of 2025, according to the NHIS.

For the 56% of Ghanaians enrolled on the NHIS, treating malaria can cost anywhere from free to around GH¢200 at public health facilities such as the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), or other Regional Hospitals and government polyclinics.

While you can access a free doctor's consultation with an NHIS card, shortages of free rapid tests at certain facilities sometimes force patients to be directed to a pharmacy, where they pay out of pocket for a test at GH¢30-60. The same applies to prescription medicines, which are sometimes placed on the patient due to not being available at the hospital pharmacy or extremely long delays in the government settling NHIS debts, pushing the cost of treating malaria to approximately GH¢200. This is exacerbated by occasional inappropriate prescribing of additional medicines, such as antibiotics, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

Public vs private malaria costs

Treating malaria at private health facilities in Ghana costs much more, particularly for those who reject the NHIS.

Private clinics like Elitecare or Trust Hospital charge as much as GH¢100-400 for consultations, with additional tests and medicine pushing total costs toward GH¢400-800 depending on the facility. For the hospitals that reject NHIS, this can be subsidised by getting a private health insurance plan.

Price of delivery in Ghanaian public and private hospitals. Image credit: Korle-BuTeachingHospital, UniversityofGhanaMedicalCentre/Facebook, Getty Images

Source: Facebook

