Only 1,000 applicants will be recruited into the Ghana Immigration Service out of more than 180,000 young people who applied during the recent recruitment exercise.

The Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, explained that the institution’s current infrastructure and logistical capacity can only accommodate 1,000.

Immigration Service Recruitment: Only 1,000 out of 180,000 Applicants to be Recruited

Addressing the press on March 11, he noted that the overwhelming number of applicants reflects the growing demand for employment among Ghana’s youth.

“The total of over 180,000 young men wanted to join the Ghana Immigration Service. But the interesting thing is that today, the Ghana Immigration Service, the strength, from the Comptroller General to the last officer, stands at 18,300. Less than 20,000, yet you have 180,000 opting to join."

Muntaka noted that the Service’s training and accommodation facilities can only cater for about 1,000 new recruits in the ongoing exercise.

“Unfortunately, because of the physical space, we could only have space for 1,000,” he stated.

The Interior Minister said the situation highlights the intense competition for positions within the security services and the broader challenge of job creation for the country’s growing youth population.

About the Ghanaian security service recruitment exercise

Recruitment for personnel into the interior security services began on November 17, 2025.

The agencies recruiting are the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Prisons Service.

This recruitment has been unique in that it has included online aptitude tests, with the implementation of this at the centre of Afenyo-Markin's allegations.

Technical hitches have also marred the digital element of the recruitment process, leading to some unplanned extensions.

Interior Ministry closes aptitude test mop-up exercise

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the government had recently concluded the mop-up exercise, which provided a second chance for applicants who experienced technical challenges during their initial tests.

This opportunity allowed candidates in all categories, including Category A (NVTA and JHS holders), Category B (Degree and HND holders), and Category C (WASSCE certificate holders), to rewrite the aptitude test.

The Ministry of Interior earlier announced that the results of the aptitude tests would be published on March 4, 2026, with a clarification of that date bringing a sense of relief after initial concern from some applicants.

