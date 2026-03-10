A Ghanaian car dealer, Elconshi Auto, sparked reactions after claiming that saving GH¢2,000 monthly for a year could afford a heavy luxury car

The statement appeared in a viral video where he was seen driving the powerful pickup while showing off its interior

Many social media users reacted with humour, noting the math did not add up, but enjoyed the joke behind the message

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian car dealer known on social media as Elconshi Auto has got many people laughing online after sharing a humorous video about saving money to buy a luxury pickup truck.

Car dealer sparks reactions after sharing Ram Rebel monthly savings plan. Image credit: Getty Image & Freepik

Source: Getty Images

In the now viral clip, Elconshi Auto is seen driving a sleek Ram Rebel while showing off the stylish interior of the vehicle. As the camera moves around the car, a message appears on the screen that quickly catches the attention of viewers.

The text read: “If you save 2,000 cedis a month from your monthly salary for a year, you’d have saved a million cedis to afford this Luxury Ram Rebel. I go lie for you?”advice

Elconshi Auto has built a reputation online for sharing entertaining car-related content while promoting vehicles through its dealership.

His style usually blends humour with luxury car showcases, something that keeps viewers engaged and talking.

The Ram Rebel featured in the video is a powerful pickup truck known for its strong engine, bold design and comfortable interior.

Realistic breakdown to afford a Ram Rebel

In Ghana, vehicles like this are often seen as luxury machines because of their high price and maintenance costs.

Saving GH¢2,000 every month for a year would give a total of GH¢24,000, which is far below the price of a Ram Rebel pickup truck.

In Ghana, a Ram Rebel is considered a luxury pickup, and its price can vary depending on the model year, condition and import costs.

On average, a Ram Rebel can cost between GH¢800,000 and GH¢1.5 million or more.

This means that even after saving GH¢2,000 monthly for a year, the amount would only cover a small portion of the vehicle’s total cost.

Netizens reacted to Elconshi's hilarious advice

The statement was clearly meant as a joke, and many viewers instantly noticed that the math did not quite add up. Saving GH¢2,000 every month for a year would normally give you GH¢24,000, not GH¢1 million.

Still, that did not stop social media users from enjoying the humour.

Many people filled the comment section with laughing emojis, while others jokingly said they were ready to follow the “Elconshi savings plan” if it could truly turn a small monthly saving into a million cedis within a year.

Check out some comments below:

Kwame Afrani commented:

"What if I am earning 2000gh a month?"

Ophel commented:

"Anka we’ve all bought a car😂😂😂😂."

Cruses commented:

"The math's not mathing- 2k x 12 is not equal to 1m😂."

Watch the TikTok video below:

That is part of the reason the video resonated with many viewers. While the savings calculation was obviously exaggerated, it touched on a real dream many young people have: owning a luxury car one day.

For most people online, the video simply served as a good laugh. But beyond the humour, it also reminded viewers that big dreams often start with small steps, even if turning GH¢2,000 into a million cedis in one year might remain just a joke for now.

A car dealer shares where Ghanaians can buy cars at discounted costs, following the Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana (ADUG)'s move to slash prices. Image credit: (Tramino)Getty Images, ABK Autocare

Source: Getty Images

Dealer shared where to find affordable cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian car dealer ABK Autocare said major garages have already reduced their car prices following a recent policy declaration.

He criticised roadside car sellers for maintaining old prices despite the market shift.

The TikTok car dealer urged sellers to reduce prices and resist the temptation of greed to allow more Ghanaians to afford vehicles.

Source: YEN.com.gh