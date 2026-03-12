A video of an elderly Ghanaian man sharing his plight after relocating to Germany has generated reactions

In an interview, he opened up about his current situation, expressing regret over a decision he made when he first arrived

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared their opinions on the disclosure made by the elderly man

An elderly Ghanaian man who relocated to Germany in search of greener pastures has sparked emotional reactions from netizens after using his lived experience to advise the youth about life abroad.

This comes after he opened up about his regret over a decision he made in his quest to relocate to Germany.

A Ghanaian man who relocated to Germany shares regret for reducing his age Photo credit: @Anna Frank/Getty Image

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of SVTV Africa, the elderly man shared his regret over his decision to reduce his age when he first arrived in Germany in the 1990s.

According to him, he was convinced to make the move by a friend who claimed that reducing his age would make it easier for him to settle down with a white woman.

After so many decades, the elderly man now admits he made a mistake heeding his friend's advice.

He told the interviewer that if he were using his real age, he would be turning 67 in April this year. However, according to his official documents, he is 60 years old and cannot retire since the retirement age is pegged at 67.

“I came to meet a man here, and he is the reason why I am still in this situation and still living in the country. He convinced me that reducing my age would make it easier for me to marry a white lady here. In April, I will be 67 years; however, on my documents, I am 60 years.”

He therefore advised Ghanaians who desire to travel abroad not to reduce their real age.

People comfort the elderly Ghanaian man

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the admonition by the Ghanaian man.

@priscillaasamoah-v3e commented:

"I always say this: you've been here for ages, you couldn't make any money, and you are now taking money from newcomers. Look at the lives of those people. You see how this man is looking very handsome at his age? Because of his good deeds, see how fresh he still looks."

@stephenfrimpong7597 opined:

"Nearly two decades ago, I escaped the trap of reducing my age. Almost everyone was doing it, but I said no. I hope the youth will learn from this."

@brightfrimpongmanso4198 stated:

"All Ghanaians should listen to what the man is saying. Everything he is saying is true. Lazy people should not travel."

