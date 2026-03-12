Captain Smart has explained why the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government can only employ 5,000 people in the security services

The Minister of Interior, Honourable Muntaka Mubarak, sparked outrage after announcing that more than 90% of over 500,000 applicants would be rejected

Captain Smart’s explanation of what forced the government to employ only a limited number of people sparked mixed reactions on social media

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart has explained why the government of Ghana can employ only 5,000 people in the security services this year.

The nation’s security agencies - the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Prisons Service - commenced a recruitment exercise on November 17, 2025, to select the next batch of officers.

The exercise has been fraught with several challenges, particularly the aptitude test, which has seen complaints by Ghanaians about difficulties in taking the test and releasing the results.

Interior Minister speaks about recruitment exercise

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, the Minister of the Interior, Honourable Mubaraka Muntaka, sparked outrage on social media after speaking about the ongoing exercise.

At a press conference, he stated that out of the more than 180,000 young Ghanaians who have applied for entry into the Ghana Immigration Service, only 1,000 would be selected.

“The total of over 180,000 young men wanted to join the Ghana Immigration Service. But the interesting thing is that today, the Ghana Immigration Service, the strength, from the Comptroller General to the last officer, stands at 18,300. Less than 20,000, yet you have 180,000 opting to join,” he said.

He added that the Service’s training and accommodation facilities can only cater for about 1,000 recruits in the ongoing exercise.

The Minister also added that out of the over 500,000 people who applied to enter the security services, only 5,000 would be selected.

The YouTube video of the Interior Minister speaking is below.

Captain Smart explains security service recruitment limit

Speaking on his show, Onua Maakye, on Thursday, March 12, 2026, media personality Captain Smart addressed the ongoing recruitment exercise saga.

The controversial journalist claimed that the reason for the limit on the number of people the government could recruit was an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

"Do you know the number of people this government can employ into the security services is capped due to the IMF programme entered into by the Akufo-Addo government? The arrangement is that this government cannot employ more than 5,000 people," Captain Smart said.

The TikTok video of Captain Smart speaking is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh