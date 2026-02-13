The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has been reassuring Ghanaians about the affordable costs of driver's licence when they bypass goro boys

The authority shared the costs of obtaining a driver's licence that are more affordable when you bypass the goro boys who serve as middlemen

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has run campaigns to educate the public on the dangers of relying on costly middlemen for services

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Amid concerns about the cost of certain administrative processes that regulate driving, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has sought to assure road users that its fees are not as exorbitant as some may think.

Many people worry about the cost and administrative loopholes for getting a license, but the authority believes education will save a lot of Ghanaians some money.

The DVLA now has a campaign to stop Ghanaians using goro boys after previously trying to formalise them. Credit: Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Ghana

Source: Facebook

It recently reiterated the actual amount it costs to get a license, and some people were very surprised at the standard rate advertised.

Following the announcement, people responded with comments about how prices could be much higher because of goro bous.

The cheapest cost for getting a license is GH¢624. The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, however, has more premium costs for people who want special treatment.

The premium rate is GH¢903, while the premium rate for mobile services is GH¢1,012. There is also a premium ultra rate listed at GH¢1,003.

Chances are these costs will be inflated if one uses a goro boy instead of dealing with the formal structures.

Goro boys are middlemen or agents who operate around public institutions and help people skip the bureaucratic process for a fee.

They are notorious around the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, passport offices, and the National Identification Authority (NIA).

The government has faced criticism in the past over attempts to formalise the activities of goro boys.

In April 2025, the Chief Executive Officer of the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Julius Neequaye Kotey, defended his proposal to formalise the operations of so-called ‘goro boys.

But he appears to have changed his tune, given that he has featured prominently in campaigns to stop Ghanaians from using goro boys and to use the right process to get a driver's license.

How to get a driver's license

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority regulates all driver licensing in Ghana, ensuring that all drivers meet the necessary standards for road safety.

The system operates on a two-stage approach, which starts with obtaining a learner's permit, then progressing to a full driver's licence after passing both theoretical and practical examinations.

Before applying for a driver's licence in Ghana, an applicant must meet certain requirements.

Each applicant must:

Be a a mnimum 18 years old for private vehicles and 21 years for commercial vehicles

Be able to read and write in English or a local language

Have a Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) or have completed Adult Education

Be a Ghanaian citizen or have a valid residence permit for foreign nationals

Be medically fit to drive

Gather these essential documents before beginning your application:

The primary documents needed to get a driver's license are a:

Ghana Card or a valid passport

Birth certificate or age declaration affidavit

Educational certificate (BECE, WASSCE, or Adult Education certificate)

Two passport-sized photographs (recent, colored)

Proof of residence (utility bill, rent agreement, or employer's letter)

Medical certificate for commercial licence applicants

Foreign licence (if converting from another country)

Work permit or residence permit (for non-Ghanaians)

The DVLA has been increasing the number of offices to make it easier for Ghanaians to avoid goro boys. Credit: Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Ghana

Source: Facebook

To begin the application process, one must:

Purchase the relevant forms. This can be done by visiting the relevant office or accessing the online portal to obtain Forms F and F1. Apply for a learner's permit and pay the learner's permit fee. The learner's permit is valid for three months. Prepare for examinations by studying the Highway Code and practising driving skills. Take the written, which covers basic regulations, road signs and markings, the Highway Code knowledge, maintenance and emergency procedures. One must score at least 70% to pass the written examination. Take the Practical Driving Test, which includes pre-driving vehicle inspection, basic driving manoeuvres, road driving test, emergency stops and hazard perception.

After successfully passing both examinations, one's driver's licence will be processed and issued.

DVLA rolls out '26' number plates suffix

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the DVLA had begun issuing the '26' vehicle number plate suffix.

The issuance of the 2026 licences took effect on January 2, 2026, after delays in the implementation of the new vehicle registration regime.

Stephen Attuh said the DVLA was forced to maintain the old regime due to its inability to complete the legal amendments for the new system.

Source: YEN.com.gh