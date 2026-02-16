A BBC Eye investigation uncovered incidents of the secret filming of hotel guests on hidden cameras in China

Victims are unknowingly recorded, with footage sold on multiple websites and platforms via Telegram

Chinese regulations aim to tackle the issue, yet thousands of spy-cam videos continue to circulate

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

BBC Eye has detailed the secret filming of unsuspecting victims in hotel rooms, making love in a new investigation.

The BBC spoke to a victim who discovered himself on a website with sexual media.

People Making Love in China Hotel Secretly Recorded, Broadcast Online

Source: Getty Images

The report indicated that the victim and his girlfriend had been recorded by a hidden camera in their hotel room in Shenzhen, southern China.

The Chinese government has tried ot address this issue by instituting regulations requiring hotel owners to check regularly for hidden cameras.

But the BBC discovered thousands of recent spy-cam videos filmed in hotel rooms and sold on multiple sites.

Much of the material is advertised on the messaging and social media app Telegram.

Over 18 months, six different websites and appsthat promoted on Telegram were discovered.

Between them, these claimed to operate more than 180 hotel-room spy-cams, which were also livestreaming hotel guests' activities.

Posing as a consumer, investigators were able to access one of the livestreaming websites promoted by him for a monthly fee of $65.

Source: YEN.com.gh