Shatta Wale Announces New Song With John Legend Titled "Ain’t Nobody"

Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has sparked excitement on social media after announcing an upcoming collaboration with American music icon John Legend.

The self-proclaimed African dancehall king shared a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, March 12, 2026, informing his legion of Shatta Movement fans that he had landed a collaboration for the ages.

He posted the artwork of the single with John Legend, titled Ain’t Nobody, and expressed excitement at the latest accomplishment in his career.

““Ain’t Nobody” 🔥🔥 — dropping officially on 20th March! Shatta Movement I got this beautiful RnB mixed with Reggae sound for you from our own brother from another mother “JOHN LEGEND” 🇬🇭 🇺🇸 #SM4LYF #GODISHERE🙏🥂🌎🏆🌍,” he wrote.

The announcement by Shatta Wale sparked jubilation amongst his loyal Shatta Movement fans, with many taking to the comments section of the post to express their pride and joy.

Below is the Facebook post shared by Shatta Wale.

Who is John Legend?

John Legend is an American singer, songwriter, pianist and record producer, known as one of the few entertainers alive to win an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) awards.

He rose to fame with his 2004 debut album Get Lifted, which earned multiple Grammy Awards and established his soulful R&B sound. Other hits included Ordinary People and All of Me. He is also known for being married to supermodel Chrissy Teigen.

Shatta Wale’s collaboration with John Legend occurred seven years after he landed a feature with Beyoncé for the single Already on her album The Lion King: The Gift.

Below is the YouTube video of Shatta Wale and Beyoncé’s Already.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's John Legend collaboration

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the upcoming collaboration between Shatta Wale and John Legend.

Sirr Luka said:

"As edey pain them, e dey sweet us, ajeeei😂."

Nana Owusu wrote:

"Legend has won 12 Grammy Awards, an Oscar (for "Glory" in 2015), a Golden Globe, a Tony, and an Emmy."

Gold Man commented:

"I’m not surprised at all, you have been an amazing artist! Our people are villagers. My mom does not like it when I use the word villagers because she believe real villagers are peace seekers, creative, and powerful people. The people envying you are haters."

Karim Joyback said:

"Although you're a clown sometimes, I applaud you for this project👏👏. Finally, you're breaking that local champion cursę on you. Good job👍."

